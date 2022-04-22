Everything you need to know about the fourth COVID vaccine booster for people over 50

US health regulators recently authorized another COVID-19 booster for people over 50, a step to offer additional protection to the most vulnerable should the coronavirus continue to surge.

The decision by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to offer a fourth dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines to that age group at least four months after their previous booster has caused no end of doubt.

Until now, the FDA had approved the fourth dose only for people over the age of 12 who had severely weakened immune systems. The agency said that this especially fragile group may also receive an additional booster, a fifth injection.

Sherrill Brown, medical director of Infection Prevention, AltaMed Health Services. She sheds light on frequently asked questions about the new booster for people 50 and up.

1. What does it mean for the Latino community in Los Angeles? Authorization of another booster for people over 50 years of age?

After about 4 to 6 months, the high level of protection offered by COVID-19 vaccines can wear off in our bodies and cause advanced COVID-19 infection if we are exposed. A booster shot allows our immune system to build up to a high level of protection once again against COVID-19. Progressive infections are of particular concern in older people and those with immunocompromised conditions. The Latino community is at higher risk for exposure and serious outcomes related to COVID-19; therefore, the booster shot will help further protect this community.

2. Why are health experts working on age-specific boosters and what does it mean?

The booster shot is made from the same ingredients as the previous vaccines. These booster shots are aimed at people at higher risk of ending up in the hospital or dying from COVID-19 if exposed and infected.

3. Why is it important to get this booster for people who have already had their shots and other boosters?

After about 4 to 6 months, the high level of protection provided by the COVID-19 vaccine may wane, making advanced infection possible. This can happen 4 to 6 months after the initial series of shots and 4 to 6 months again after the first booster shot. The booster shot can also help people who have had a previous COVID-19 infection because the protection from a previous COVID-19 infection will also wane over time and will be boosted again with a booster shot.

4. What is the protection that the reinforcement gives to those over 50 years of age.

People over the age of 50 with chronic medical conditions and healthy people age 65 and over are particularly vulnerable to serious illness with advanced COVID-19 infection. The booster shot is important to protect this vulnerable population from becoming seriously ill with COVID-19.

5. Why do health experts target this group for so many boosters?

Health experts are focusing on this group at this time because they are more susceptible to severe illness from COVID-19 if exposed and infected.

6. If this is the first time a person over the age of 50 has gotten a COVID vaccine, does that person also need to get the rest of the boosters?

For anyone who has not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19, we recommend that you get all of your vaccinations in the order they are recommended. Following the recommended schedule ensures that you are maximally protected against serious COVID-19 infection.

7. What might happen if a person age 50 or older decides not to get this last booster?

The risk of not getting the recommended booster shot is that the immunity created by previous shots will start to wane over time, and if they get infected later, they may not have enough antibodies or immunity to fight off a severe COVID-19 infection. 19.

The first booster injection is recommended for everyone 12 years of age and older 5 months after their initial series of COVID-19 vaccines (2 months after Janssen for people 18 years of age and older).

The second booster should be given 4 months after the first booster and is recommended for people 12 years of age and older with moderate to severe immunocompromised conditions and for people 50 years of age and older with chronic medical conditions and for all people 65 years of age and older .