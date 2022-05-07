Everything you need to know about the Greta Gerwig movie – El Financiero

The live action of Barbie announced its release date for 21 july 2023as well as the first images where its protagonist, the Australian Margot Robbie, is characterized as the iconic character for childhood for many generations.

In it, the actress suicide squad (2016) and The wolf of Wall Street (2013) can be seen with a big smile as she poses aboard a pink convertible car. This color is an important part of the scene, although her wardrobe -where the accessories and her blonde hair– is blue.

The cast confirmed by Warner Bros. Pictures includes Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Will Ferrell, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Rhea Perlman, and Simu Liuall under the direction of Greta Gerwig, who wrote the story with her partner, filmmaker Noah Baumbach.

The film has undergone several changes since its announcement, starting with who would play the doll. The first options were Amy Schumer and Anne Hathawaybut Robbie was chosen to be part of the filming which began in early 2022 in London.

The first photo of Margot Robbie as Barbie (Photo: Twitter @wbpictures)

Who is Greta Gerwig?

The American actress, director and screenwriter studied English and philosophy at Barnard College in New York. After being rejected from the MFA, she put playwriting aside and began to be recognized as an actress.

Among the projects he joined are LOL (2006), directed by Joe Swanberg, Baghead (2008), Friends with Benefits (2011), Arthur (2011), From Rome with Love (2012)directed by Woody Allen, and Frances Ha (2012), in which he was Nominated for the Golden Globes as best actress in a comedy.

In addition, he acted in House of the Devil (2009), Greenberg: A loser without illusions (2010) and damsels in distress (2011). It was exactly with Swanberg with whom he teamed up to write the script from Hannah Takes the Stairs (2007) and Nights and Weekends (2008).

Their popularity in Hollywood has grown since 2017 when she debuted as a solo director and screenwriter thanks to Lady Birdwhich was nominated for five Oscars in 2018 and with which he won the Golden Globe for best musical film. Then she continued with little women (2019)which was also present as a candidate for the Academy Awards in six categories, including best film and best adapted screenplay.