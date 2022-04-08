Everything you need to know about the MET Gala 2022

We are almost a month away from the most anticipated event for fashion lovers, because if you look at any calendar, May is just around the corner and with this the only thing we hope for is that the long-awaited “first Monday of may”.

Although during these two years the pandemic deprived us of the deployment of this red carpet on the date that it had to be, for this 2022, the event organized by Anna Wintour for the benefit of one of the “hottest” museums in New York returns loaded of celebrities, fashion and some presenters that you really cannot miss.

As we are counting down the days for May and April to pass too quickly, here we tell you everything you need to know and were afraid to ask about the MET Gala, so pay attention, since you can get more than one surprise in this edition of the most fashionista night of the year.

What is the theme of this year’s MET Gala?

If you are a fashion lover, it is better that you go asking for a permit at work or that you release your agenda, because in this 2022 it returns on the first Monday of May, so the date that you must remember and mark on the calendar is the 2 of May.

For this date, the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art will be filled with a long red carpet where the central theme of the new exhibition is “In America: An Anthology of Fashion”. Said theme is the continuation of “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”, since some time ago it was announced that these two exhibitions would be in two parts and, therefore, the most ambitious that the venue has shown.

Landing a bit on this year’s theme, Max Hollein, executive director of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, stated in a press release the following: “In America: An Anthology of Fashion’ lands in two parts the way that fashion reflects the evolution of notions of identity in the United States. By looking at the past through this lens, we can consider the aesthetic and cultural impact of fashion on historical aspects of American life.”

The press release issued by the Metropolitan Museum of Art explains that the exhibition will investigate tailors, dressmakers and designers who have sadly been forgotten in American history and that with this exhibition they will have the recognition they deserve.

This exhibition will present pieces of men and women dating from the 18th century to the present day, in vignettes installed in rooms from selected periods. According to Vogue Spain, those moments where American fashion stood out in the history of clothing will be exhibited and there is a recreation of the Battle of Versailles in 1973, a moment when American and French fashion came face to face with their ways of seeing design of women’s clothing.

The theme of the red carpet and its presenters

Explained the theme of the sample that the MET will exhibit until September 2022, it is time to talk about the event that continues to steal sleep from fashion lovers and that is the macro parade of celebrities on the steps of the MET.

For this year the concept of the MET red carpet is “Gilded Glamour”which refers to a time in the history of the United States where the fashion of the upper echelons of American society was quite opulent.

According to the Spanish edition of Vogue, this is a rather ironic term used by the author Mark Twain in his work “The Gilded Age: A Tale of Today”. Twain’s work is a satire on the greed and corruption that society experienced, in addition, it explains in detail the reflection of the new fortunes amassed thanks to means such as the railway, the gold rush and describes a lifestyle where appearances They are the only thing that matter.

Scoop: and the next Met Gala celeb co-chairs are…Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Honorary chairs Tom Ford, Instagram’s Adam Moressi and Anna Wintour. Theme is “Gilded Glamor.” Point is: this one is going to be very dressed-up indeed. — Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) March 17, 2022

Another important fact is that this “dress code” was communicated by the editor of the New York Times, Vanessa Friedman, in a tweet where she gave us the names of the people in charge of being the presenters of the “Fashion Super Bowl”.

The 2022 edition of the MET Gala will have actress Blake Lively who, together with her partner Ryan Reynolds, will be responsible for being the main hosts of the charity gala. In addition, the Instagram profile of the Met Costume Institute posted a video confirming that, in addition, Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda will co-host the gala.