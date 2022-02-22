Everything you need to know about the prelude to the spectacular finale of the series

Related news

There is less and less to know the final destination of the protagonists of The Walking Dead (remaining). Tonight at 10:00 p.m. FOX premieres the first episode of season 11 part B, the second of the three batches of chapters that will bid farewell to one of the most successful series of all time. The series based on the comics of Robert Kirkman returns with eight new episodes, bringing back the war against the Reapers and the wrath of Mother Nature in Alexandria. The lives of the protagonists hang by a thread and each of the decisions they make will drastically change the course of their destiny.

We tell you everything we know about the new episodes, which will be broadcast weekly from today until April 11, as a prelude to the finale that will begin in August.

The beginning of the end gives no respite to any character



‘The Walking Dead’ | Season 11B | FOX



Throughout this last season, we have seen the large community of people known as Alexandria survive a great deal of change. Little by little, it has been absorbing those who came from the Kingdom and Hilltop, and it seems that resources are becoming scarcer. The only hope left for them is to turn to the Commonwealth, another large community that has supplies aplenty to supply everyone. However, not everything will be as simple as it seems, since the tension is increasing and many of those who are there still do not turn the page regarding certain tragic events of the past.

As shown in the trailer for the next episodes, President Pamela Milton (Laila Robins) will play an increasingly important role, being key in the movements carried out by the other great group in the series, Alexandria. On the other hand, we will also follow the trail of Daryl (Norman Reedus) who tries to leave the past behind even though it is not easy, especially after all the pain he has had to live lately. Also, Carol (Melissa McBride) is comfortable with her new manipulative tactics, while Yumiko (eleanor matsuura) appears to be very comfortable as one of the honored guests at a party.

However, this first preview still leaves us with many unanswered questions and we will have to wait until the weekly premiere of the episodes to find out what the next move will be for the protagonists. This is the case of Rick Grimes (Andrew Lilcoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira), two key players in the future of what is known as the New World Order, but who do not appear in the trailer.

A second wave full of agony and constant threats

Still from the last season of ‘The Walking Dead’.

FOX

The Robert Kirkman comic series on which the series is based has already ended, so there is little story left to continue narrating after season 11. However, the last batch of chapters can be savored week by week, enjoying the three waves that will gradually say goodbye to the protagonists.

In the next episode, which is titled No Other Way and is led by Jon Amiel and written by Corey Reed, the series continues without giving us a break, placing itself in the Meridian hell itself. There, the fights with the Reapers are brutal and are combined with the agonizing situation in Alexandria, where there are more and more mouths to feed. Meanwhile, the storm continues to hit the area and the walkers continue to advance relentlessly and continue to pose a constant threat to everyone’s safety.

The future of the franchise

Zombies are some of the great protagonists of the series.

FOX

The end of the series is approaching and there is less and less to know the final destiny of the characters. However, although their characters are about to say goodbye in the tremendous and long-awaited finale, this will only be the beginning for the future of the franchise. In addition to having spin offs What Fear the Walking Dead or the youngest The Walking Dead: World Beyondthe former showrunner Scott Gimple has already confirmed the future of the well-known brand, where they still “have many exciting stories to tell.” According to him, “this ending will be the beginning of new stories and characters, familiar faces and places, new voices and new mythologies.”

Some of the projects that have already been confirmed include the film about the character of Rick Grimes (andrew lincoln) or the Tales of the Walking Dead spin-offto which is added the announced series that develops the showrunner Angela Kang, centered on Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride).

The actors who return in the new episodes

In the new episodes of the last season, the characters of Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Khary Payton, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Christian Serratos, Seth Gilliam, Nadia Hilker, Cassady McClincy, Eleanor Matsuura and Michael James Shaw, among others, will return. The return of Lauren Ridloff and Lauren Cohan has also been confirmed.

The new episodes of season 11 of ‘The Walking Dead’ are broadcast every Monday on FOX at 10:00 p.m.

