everything you need to know about the special event

After days of rumors, the officiality has finally arrived. The next musical event organized on the famous video game Fortnite will have an exceptional guest: pop star Ariana Grande will perform in concert at the Rift Tour event

Ariana Grande, in collaboration with the developers of Epic Games, they announced a few hours ago through the official social profiles of the singer, the imminent arrival of an event never seen before. The Italian-American pop star will be the next artist to perform in concert within the video game Fortnite, on the occasion of the inauguration of the Rift Tour. Five musical shows in three different days to satisfy the audience of every corner of the world. Here’s everything you need to know to participate in the shows and what rewards you can unlock.

Ariana Grande, donation for those with mental health problems Ariana Grande is not the first singer of international caliber to debut with her concert in avatar version on a platform designed for gaming. Before her it was Travis Scott’s turn, when last April 2020, in full world quarantine, he gathered at his virtual show an audience of over 27 million players. The same that is expected from the Italian-American pop star who, from next Saturday 7 to Monday 9 August it will give the possibility to gamers from all over the world to connect to Fortnite to follow its concert, during which the unlocking of important themed items and rewards will also take place, facing challenges and treasure hunts. Loading... Advertisements Here is the complete list of Italian dates and times for the Ariana Grande’s performances during the Rift Tour by Fortnite: Saturday 7 August 2021, 00:00 am

Saturday 7 August 2021, 8:00 pm

Sunday 8 August 2021, 06:00 am

Sunday, August 8, 2021, 4:00 pm

Monday, August 9, 2021, 12:00 am

Ariana Grande married Dalton Gomez in secret: the details Like any great event on the famous videogame, Ariana Grande’s concert for the Rift Tour will also be accompanied by a rich list of Fortnite-themed rewards and experiences. It is on the advice of the developers of Epic Games themselves that fans and gamers are required to connect within the game about an hour before the start of the concert-event, so that you can participate in exclusive challenges with a special background playlist dedicated to Ariana Grande and activities to complete to unlock customizations for your avatar. In fact, Ariana Grande’s debut on Fortnite will coincide with the release of the exclusive official costume of the well-known American singer, together with the Decorative back Piggy Smallz, available for purchase within the game store and in the Icons series. But it doesn’t end there. There are additional extra benefits for members of the Crew di Fortnite. Those who access the game between 5 and 9 August (until 16:00 Italian) will be able to unlock the umbrella Rainbow ride, the loading screen Skye Up in heaven and one Rift-themed banner Tour.