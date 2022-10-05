everything you need to know about the village of witches

Abra Cadabra…

Did you know that there is a place in Massachusetts where the whole year looks like Halloween? That’s how it is! It’s called Salem and today we tell you everything you need to know about the town of witches.

Salem finds in the Essex County in Massachusetts, United States just a few miles north of the city of Boston. This picturesque town has more than 300 years of history and later we will tell you about the events and reasons that make it not only one of the most special and popular cities in the United States, but in the world.

the salem witch trials

the city of salem was founded in 1626 by Roger Conant. Originally the town was baptized as Naumkeag but later it was decided to call it Salem, which means “peace” in Hebrew.

During the years of 1692 and 1693 more than 200 people were accused of witchcraft. In Europe, the belief was becoming popular that the devil would help those who offered him their devotion and loyalty in return. In the town of Salem, people began this type of practice, 19 men and women were executed as a result of their actions, while another man was crushed to death and 5 more people died in jail.

These events were the ones that gave rise to the stigma of this place and those that made it the famous town of witches, a legacy that transcended the barrier of time and that today has become an attraction.

Representation of the Salem witch trials

What to do in Salem?

If you have the opportunity to visit this haunted town, there are several spots that you cannot miss. It is one of the most picturesque places in the United States and it is estimated that it receives approximately one million visitors a year, so there are many restaurants, shops and museums that will offer you a wide variety of food, souvenirs, magic items and experiences.

These are the places you cannot miss in Salem, the town of witches…

1. The Salem Witch Museum

In this museum you will find performances, articles and exhibits that explore and tell the story of the 1692 witch trials. A great experience for all those who are obsessed with this subject.

2. The house of the seven roofs

The House with the Seven Gables, also known as the Turner Mansion, is a colonial mansion dating back to 1668. It is one of the oldest houses in the United States that is still in good condition. It is famous because it is the scene of the novel The house of the seven roofs by Nathaniel Hawthorne. The writer’s house was right next to it. It can be visited through guided tours.

3. Peabody Essex Museum

The Peabody Essex Museum is a museum where you can find great collections of art. It has several Asian pieces and is one of the oldest art museums in the United States.

4. Salem witch village

In this part of town you can find souvenir shops, restaurants, ice cream parlors and small museums and exhibitions. The shops in this place are very particular and you can find items such as quartz, magic wands, candles, tarot cards, incense and various other items related to spirituality.

Salem in pop culture…

Salem, being such a popular place, could not be left out of pop culture, as it has been the setting and even the recording location for some films such as Hocus Pocus, Bewitched, Bride Wars, American Hustle, Joyamong other.

Hocus Pocus

The famous movie by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, is set in Salem and was also filmed here. You can visit some of the most iconic locations from the movie if you visit this town.

You can rent the haunted Hocus Pocus cabin on Airbnb

Bewitched

This popular television series had some chapters called “The Salem Saga”, which were filmed in this place. In 2005, a commemorative statue of Samantha, the protagonist witch of the series, was placed, which has become one of the most popular and photographed spots by tourists in this town.

Statue of Samantha from Bewitched in Salem

Bride Wars

The rom-com starring Anne Hathaway and Kate Hudson had some scenes that were shot at the Peabody Essex museum. Currently this place is a popular venue for weddings and events.

If you have the opportunity to visit this magical place, we recommend that you do so. The best time to visit Salem is in the fall, from September to November, during these dates you can find the town decorated with Halloween themes, which will make your experience unforgettable. Don’t forget to bring your hat and Abracadabra!

