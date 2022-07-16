everything you need to know about this prequel

More have been revealed prequel details The Hunger Gamesthe first of these is that Shelf of songbirds and snakes It will hit theaters in 2023. Discover all the details of the new production!

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter here

If you haven’t seen yet the prequel teaser who made known Rotten Tomatoeshere we leave it for you to discover the first advance that was released and come up with your own theories:

Although the images do not reveal many details about the film’s plot, it is possible to appreciate how a golden snake slithers down a tree branchtowards where a bird is, while you can read “In 2023 the world will find out who is a songbird and who is a snake“. But so that you do not stay with the doubt, we will tell you what this story is about.

Do not miss it!

Black Mirror: what you should know about the next season

Resident Evil: All the details of the Netflix series

The plot

Shelf of songbirds and snakes is set in Panem’s pastwhen Coriolanus Snow He is not yet president of the country, because he is in his adolescent stage with only 18 years. That is why the story will resume the development of the tenth installment of the Hunger Gameswhen Coriolanus is chosen as a mentor to Lucy, the tribute from District 12.

As an important fact: the homonymous novel —written by Suzanne Collins— was published in 2020.

In this tape, Coriolanus will have to recover the prestige of his family, after what happened in the Capitol wars and to achieve this he must serve as Lucy’s mentor. thus giving way to his ambitious plans for the future.

the talent of the tape

Among the cast of the prequel to The Hunger Games are Tom Blyth (Coriolanius Snow), Rachel Zegler (Lucy Gray Baird), hunter schafer (Tigris Snow), Jason Schwartzmann (Lucretius Flickerman) and Josh Andres Rivera in the role of Sejanus Plinth, the District 2 tribute and a close friend of Coriolanus Snow.

These and other actors will be under the direction of Francis Lawrencewho participated in the production of the first four tapes.

For now Jennifer Lawrence’s involvement has not been confirmedJosh Hutcherson or Liam Hemsworth, because the prequel will take place in the pastexactly 64 years before the protagonists of the first installment —Katniss, Peeta and Gale— exist.

Follow us on

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter