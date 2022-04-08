everything you need to know before

If we are considering buy a motorola mobile, in this guide we explain everything there is to know about the brand. The models it offers, its strengths and weaknesses, the most common opinions of users and other curiosities.

We have already recommended some Motorola mobiles to buy, which are safe bets, but this guide will allow us to know better in what to look for to choose a quality phoneadapted to our needs and with a price as cheap as possible.

In the past we explained what you should know before buying a Xiaomi, and now it’s time to discover Motorola’s secrets to get it right when it comes to renewing the smartphone.

So are the Motorola mobile ranges

Motorola offers a fairly wide catalog of smartphones, which is updated every year (or even a few months), so we are going to explain roughly how it is organized. Currently, it has five large families, within which there may be more or fewer models depending on the launches of each moment.

These are the mobile ranges What Motorola currently sells:

Razr: the most premium mobiles, with a folding screen and a cover design, starting at €1,000. Edge: Motorola’s high-end, it can be moved from €300 to €800. Moto G: the mid-range, where the brand has historically been most successful, at a cost between €200 and €400. Moto E: the cheapest entry phones, between €99 and €150. Defy: rugged models, that is, resistant to falls, shocks, water and others.

Although they fall within the previous desires, Motorola has sub-ranges Styluswith models that include a touch pen, and Powerdenoting a larger battery.

Of course, these are simple trade names, and Motorola may change them, add more, remove some or reorganize its catalog in another way in the future.

Almost pure Android and complex updates

One of Motorola’s strengths is that it uses a Android version almost “pure”, very close to the original Google. Some people prefer customization layers such as Xiaomi’s MIUI or Samsung’s One UI, but in general an Android close to the original is usually considered an advantage.

Motorola calls its light customization of Android My UX, where it adds a few extras. For example, some gestures as shortcuts: Twisting the locked phone twice with your wrist directly opens the camera, and shaking it up and down turns on the flashlight.

it’s possible customize colors, fonts, or iconsand we have some additional apps, like a Game Centerbut otherwise the experience is minimalist.

Unfortunately, Motorola applies a confusing update policyIn general, their mobiles receive two major versions of Android after launch, but there are no clear rules that are maintained over time.

Using almost pure Android should make it easier to update, however, it is complicated by the high number of mobile phones launched each year on the market. A good idea is check on their website if there is a promise of updates to the model that we are interested in buyingsomething that sometimes happens, but not always.

The best and the worst of Motorola mobiles

As we have already mentioned, one of the Motorola’s strong points is its almost pure version of Androidwhich few manufacturers use, and which many users consider superior to manufacturer customizations.

Another positive point is that Motorola has a wide and varied catalogso it is easy to buy a model that suits our specific needs.

Motorola has the ready-for platform available on some of their mobiles, which allows us to enjoy the content on a TV or monitor with optimizations that go beyond sending the image to the screen.

On a TV we can send videos and use the mobile as a remote controlshow other users in a video call, play a game using a gamepad for control, or make a slideshow.

On a computer, thanks to Ready For is Easy access to mobile apps and files from PC. There are several wired or wireless connection options, plus several additional accessories, that make Ready For a superior experience to connecting your phone to a screen in the normal way.

Nor should we forget that Motorola continues betting on phones with stylus (touch pen) in all price ranges. There are not many manufacturers that continue to collect this heritage of the Galaxy Note, but Motorola does offer them.

A weak point of the Motorola is that its value for money is usually not that good Like other rivals. For example, Xiaomi, Oppo, Realme or Huawei usually give us better features at a lower price.

Nor is it positive that update policy is unclearUnless the brand has committed to a specific smartphone, it is difficult to know if we will receive one, two or three versions of Android.

Manufacturers frequently change their update policy, although if we opt for Samsung, Oppo or Realme phones of the same range, we will probably have a much clearer idea of ​​what to expect.

This does not mean that the mobile will keep up to date for longer, but it does mean that these brands tend to make their plans clearer from the start. Regarding Xiaomi, the updates to its huge catalog are complex, broadly speaking they are usually somewhat better than Motorola, depending on the case.

Is it advisable to buy a Motorola?

It is undeniable that Motorola has difficulties in competing with Chinese brands, despite the fact that it is actually owned by Lenovo, a company based in China. In general, it is not able to offer as good value for money as Xiaomi, Oppo, Realme or Huawei.

Anyway, Motorolas are Attractive Mobiles Worth Considering, because a mobile is more than hardware at a certain price. Apart from pure Android, Motorola phones tend to have an attractive design, be robust against possible accidents and quite durable.

In addition, the brand Motorola suggests a nostalgia and a prestige that some value when buying their new mobile. The firm launched the Dynatac 8000x, the first mobile phone in history, in 1983 and was at the forefront of technology for many years.

Along with Nokia, it was one of the big names in the early years of mobile phones, and many consumers continue to appreciate the brand, especially in the United States, because until it was bought by Lenovo in 2014, the company was American.

In summary, Motorola is a good brand to buy a mobile, although it certainly has very tough rivals. Now we know what to look for when choosing a phone and what aspects to compare with its rivals, something key if we want to get the best option.

