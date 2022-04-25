Monkey Island is back in fashion thanks to the announcement of Return to Monkey Island. Unfortunately, time has not passed in vain, and his memory has become a storm of faded memories by the force of the same tide… And the Grog! Obviously, the Grog is partly to blame, but that’s another topic.

Today, to celebrate the future release of the official third part of Monkey Island (Ron Gilbert’s) I wanted to review some of the most important elements of the franchise. Or what is the same, I offer you a brief summary of everything you need to know about monkey island before embarking on this new adventure.

As such, I will tell you about the three main characters and their relationship, I will offer you a brief summary of the most relevant games, I will comment on some valuable aspects and, finally, I will tell you what the chronological order of the franchise as a whole is. You will find, of course, several spoilers, so you better keep it in mind. With that said, let’s get started.

Everything you need to know before playing the new Monkey Island: main characters

Guybrush Threepwood

Guybrush Threepwood is the main character of the franchise. He was created by Ron Gilbert. In the first game he is 20 years old and weighs 54 kilos. She is the sentimental partner of Governor Elaine Marley and her dream is to become a pirate. In fact, she herself says that is her profession.

Among some of his special abilities we can highlight his great lung capacity (he can hold his breath for almost 10 minutes), the handling of the sword and his gift for insult. He is a clumsy guy, but quite smart.

He loves Grog, the typical drink of the game, and will do anything to achieve their goals. It is very similar to the literary figure of the Spanish rogue, although in reality they have nothing to do with it. In any case, he is a comic type that makes us live all kinds of unlikely situations.

Elaine Marley

Main character along with Guybrush and LeChuck. She is the governor of Mle Island and Guybrush’s romantic partner. LeChuck, the ghost pirate, is in love with her, and he never leaves her alone.. This is one of the main narrative engines of the game and one of the most common lines within the first two installments.

As such, Elaine is a strong and independent woman with a great ability to solve problems.. She has always been highly acclaimed for breaking the stereotype of the damsel in distress, being quite the opposite; she sometimes becomes one, but from a very prudish perspective that she seeks to mock the very concept of her.

It has a very important plot weight in both games, although his presence is much lower in the second installment. He keeps appearing, but almost always in flashback form. In fact, she and Guybrush break up between the first and second games, but when she doesn’t return, she’s left waiting as she wonders what happened.

LeChuck

Main antagonist of the first two installments and most games in the franchise. He is a ghost pirate who is always doing his thing to try to conquer Elaine, although he never succeeds. He is selfish and cruel. As it was later revealed, he found the legendary treasure of Big Whoop, which had the gift of making people immortal.

When he appears in the first game he is already a ghost. Harnessing her power, she kidnaps Elaine and attempts to forcefully marry her, but is stopped by Guybrush and Elaine herself. In the second installment she returns as a zombie to try to get revenge, but ends up discovering that he is actually Guybrush’s brother.

Everything you need to know before playing the new Monkey Island: timeline explained

When you investigate Monkey Island, you realize that there are five games, but the truth is that we don’t need to play all of them before enjoying Return to Monkey Island. So much so that there are actually only two canonically previous games within official linearity: The Secret of Monkey Island and Monkey Island 2: LeChuck’s Revenge.

The Secret of Monkey Island

In The Secret of Monkey Island we meet Guybrush Threepwood, the main character of the saga and one of the most prominent video game characters of the 90s. The game is divided into four chapters well differentiated from each other. In the first we appear on Mle Island with one goal: to become a pirate.

To achieve this, he has to find three pirate leaders and meet the challenges that they give him. During his journey he meets all kinds of friends and enemies, but fails to complete his initiation due to an unexpected event: the governor of the place, Elaine Marley, is kidnapped by the ghost pirate LeChuck. During the following episodes, Guybrush faces new challenges as he chases after LeChuck’s ship.

The climax of the game comes during the wedding between LeChuck and Elaine. Luckily Gubybrush arrives just in time to stop the ceremony. After receiving a little beating, Threepwood manages to defeat the ghost pirate with the help of Elaine..

Monkey Island 2: LeChuck’s Revenge

Monkey Island 2: LeChuck’s Revenge is the direct sequel to The Secret of Monkey Island. During the first two episodes we see what Guybrush’s new life is like, who must stop our enemies. The first chapters are dedicated to telling us about him while various missions and mysteries are presented.. One of them, for example, leads us to put together the pieces of a map to look for a treasure.

However, what is truly important within this summarized linearity is the return of LeChuck. Threepwood, at a certain point, discovers that the pirate is back and that he has kidnapped one of his friends: Wally.. Unfortunately, he ends up getting caught. After escaping, he tracks down the treasure map again, finding the location, but only to be met with yet another setback.

Luckily, Elaine shows up just in time to save him. Meanwhile, a parallel narrative line related to voodoo dolls is introduced, a weapon that could be very effective against LeChuck. Guybrush sets out to get his own doll to defeat him, only to find out that they are actually brothers.

The title closes with a rather peculiar ending, since two children appear walking away from a pirate amusement park. However, Elaine is still waiting for Guybrush, wondering why he is taking so long. The game ends with this unknown, which is theoretically solved in The Curse of Monkey Island, but… Well, with Return to Monkey Island we should know what really happened.

Return to Monkey Island

Sixth installment announced a few weeks ago. It is the direct sequel to Monkey Island 2: LeChuck’s Revenge.. We could say, although we haven’t tried it yet, that it will alter the linearity of the following three games. However, Ron Gilbert has said on more than one occasion that he does not dislike other games, so he could include references to some of them.

The Curse of Monkey Island, Escape From Monkey Island and Tales of Monkey Island

I’ll be honest: you can play The Curse of Monkey Island, Escape From Monkey Island and Tales of Monkey Island if you want to know more about the universe of Monkey Island, but they are not – far from it – mandatory. After all, chronologically speaking they would be located after the third installment: Return to Monkey Island.

Similarly, they did not have the presence of Ron Gilber, one of the main creative minds of the original two games. There are those who say that, although they have their one, these three games are not part of the original lore of the game and that they are spin offs non-canonical which should not affect Gilbert’s chronology.

Now, youales of Monkey Island is directly influenced by Gilbert himself, as he assisted in the initial brainstorming process and left his mark on the development. If you want to play them all, their order will be:

The Secret of Monkey Island (1990) Monkey Island 2: LeChuck’s Revenge (1991) Return to Monkey Island (unpublished) The Curse of Monkey Island (1997) Escape From Monkey Island (2000) Tales of Monkey Island (2009)

How to play Monkey Island

Unless you’re shooting from the original platforms, it’s very difficult to play Monkey Island without emulators. This option, unfortunately, is not the one I would recommend, as it is not the most appropriate.

The Secret of Monkey Island (1990)

The original version is no longer available. Only the 2009 remastered version is available for purchase. It is available on Steam and Xbox.

Monkey Island 2: LeChuck’s Revenge (1991)

The same thing happens with the first part. Only the 2009 remastered version is legally available. It is available on Steam and Xbox.

Return to Monkey Island (unpublished)

Not yet available for sale.

The Curse of Monkey Island (1997)

It can be purchased on Steam.

Escape From Monkey Island (2000)

It can be purchased on Steam. It also has a PlayStation 2 version.

Tales of Monkey Island (2009)

It can be purchased on Steam. It also has a PlayStation 3 version.

Monkey Island: two important concepts

As an anecdote, I want to talk to you about two of the most important concepts of the franchise, although I will do it in a summarized way. The first of them is Grog, the most famous alcoholic beverage in the pirate world..

This is a real drink, but on Monkey Island it has special importance, since it appears almost everywhere. Everyone loves it and it’s a recurring source of gag Y easter eggs. In the real world, grog is a drink made up of hot sugar water mixed with liquor. Usually with rum. Sometimes it contains flavorings or flavorings such as lemon or orange.

The other term that I would like to leave you in writing has its own name: “Combat of Insults”. This practice, as its name indicates, consists of a duel of insults. In a way, if you are looking for a comparison, it would be a kind of Battle of Roosters, but without rhythm and with more bad drool. Here the objective is to harm through the word. Guybrush, our protagonist, is especially good at this type of contest..