everything you need to know before tomorrow’s keynote

At the beginning of March, Tim Cook inaugurated the cover of the first issue of the new Login magazine (from the group of publications Corriere della Sera). In it, he reinforced the message with which the Steve Jobs and company created Apple more than forty years ago.: the importance of computers – those bicycles for our minds – and their impact on today’s world.

“Technology can change the world for the better”declared the CEO of Apple in comments that may very well serve as an accompaniment to the results of the first fiscal quarter of 2022. “No one could have predicted the impact of the iPhone. It has transformed the world into something we could never imagine” Cook commented on the fifteenth anniversary of the introduction of the iPhone (Fifteen years already!?).



Quite a declaration of intent, on September 12, 2017 – at the opening of Apple Park (own photo).

The company has been present in some of the most important technological revolutions in societybut at Apple technology has always been understood as a tool, not as an end. “Technology is neither good nor bad in itself. Its impact will depend on the values ​​and intentions that we put at the center of our innovations” – certainly a very appropriate statement for the terrible times we are going through with the cruel war in the Ukraine, despite the fact that Cook’s comments were possibly collected weeks before the invasion. Also for what is necessary to disconnect – even if it’s just for a few hours – and to experience technology in the only way that fans of it understand it, as a creative and construction tool for our day-to-day lives. To do this, Apple starts tomorrow with this first event of 2022, which promises to be one of the most complete years in its entire history.

The other “Apple Event” of March, clues in sight





On December 16, 2008, Apple officially announced that it would not appear at any more Macworld – one of the most important events for the brand. since the first edition in 1984: Just one year after the release of the Macintosh. In 2007, the company itself presented nothing more and nothing less than the original iPhone there. The abandonment of presenting products at events not organized by them gave way to a new adjustment in the calendars: Apple wanted to control the times and cycles of product renewals so as not to commit more than necessary.

that’s over settling the presentations of the iPhone in September, which together with the celebration of the WWDC in June, have ended up being the two key points – and we could say “fixed” – that we can mark each year. However, keynotes March have been used – especially since the appearance of the iPhone – to detail key functionalities, services or products that could not fit in another era. Let’s review what we have seen in all of them:

2008 : March 6, Steve Jobs unveils the iPhone operating system roadmap, and unveils a test version of iPhone OS 2.0.

2016: March 21, the new iPad Pro (2016) and the first iPhone SE (2016) are introduced.

As you can see, especially in recent years the company has diversified what it traditionally offered us: Going from services or updates, to completely new products that are as important for the brand as the iMac M1 or the iPad M1. It also launched the iPhone SE 2, a “cheap” iPhone in the midst of a pandemic, with great success in 2020, where many saw in it an opportunity to enter the Apple ecosystem without giving up the power of the latest generation processors.

An Apple prepared to close cycles and renew its entire range





If we were to rate this 2022 Apple (technologically speaking) would highlight how strong it comes with the iPhonecrowned a few days ago as the best-selling smartphone in the last quarter of 2021. Part of that success and that traction capacity has been the iPhone SE, of which a third generation with 5G is certainly expected at the event in the morning.





The land iPad arrives slightly deflated due to a drop in revenue on the Apple tablet, which according to Luca Maestri was due to a “particular pronunciation of production reductions“in a 2021 with a great shortage in electronic components and logistical difficulties. They hope to catch up with a more than likely new iPad Air that would also be available in several colors – following the color trail of the iMac M1.



The presentation of the iMac M1 (2021), last March

Macs continue to be protagonists since Apple announced the first Macs with its Apple Silicon M1 technology, based on ARM architecture. For this year, the brand is expected to come full circle on the transition from the Intel world and that means a lot of new products – or upgrades. At tomorrow’s event, we are likely to see some of them get a makeover – or even a completely new one: rumors point to a new model in the family called the Mac Studio, a computer to bridge the gap between the Mac mini and the Mac. Pro – which could be accompanied by a “matching” monitor called Apple StudioDisplay.





Are we likely to see any more surprises? It should not be ruled out, and to tell you everything in detail in Applesfera we will do a complete follow-up and exhaustive of each moment before, during and after the keynote:

Remember that the presentation starts at 19:00 (peninsular spanish time), But we we will start our monitoring half an hour before (at 18:30 Spanish peninsular time) to comment on the pre-event as well as any last-minute information. Less is left… we wait for you!