Everything you need to know to prepare for a vasectomy

Many men resort to vasectomy as a method of birth control, especially after a certain age. It is a comfortable and normally reversible form of contraception, which only requires a quick and safe surgical procedure.

In essence, it consists of the section and ligation of the vas deferens, through which the spermatozoa normally pass to mix with the seminal fluid. In this way, the ejaculated semen does not contain sperm, so pregnancy is not possible.

Before the operation

Although it is a short operation and, as we say, very securethere is always a series of recommendations that we must observe before entering the operating room to guarantee maximum safety and success of the procedure.





For example, it is recommended avoid smoking or drinking alcohol at least in the 48 hours prior to the operation, since both substances can affect the functioning of the circulatory system, potentially hindering and lengthening recovery.

In the same way, and as usual in any operation, it is always recommended do not eat or drink anything in the eight hours immediately prior to the procedure.

After the operation

In most cases it is only necessary to rest for a couple of days after the vasectomy operation. Yes it is true that it is recommended avoid making great physical efforts for at least a week afterwards.





On the other hand, it is recommended wait at least a week before having intercourse again, longer if you experience any discomfort.

It is also very important to keep in mind that the vasectomy does not start to work immediately as a contraceptive method; about, it takes about three months after the operation so that the ejaculated semen no longer contains sperm. In any case, it will have to be the doctor who, through a semen analysis, confirms that sexual intercourse can be had without using another contraceptive method with the certainty that an unwanted pregnancy will not occur.