Everything you need to know to start doing this exercise

When we go to the gym it is very common for us to focus on to exercise those areas that generate more complex, such as the abdominals or the buttocks, with the intention of showing off a much more attractive figure.

However, include the back in training routines It can be very beneficial for health, in addition to improving posture considerably, although this is a great neglect. For this, there is no more complete practice than the pull-ups; Therefore, in this article we tell you how to start doing pull ups for you to learn this technique well. Take note!

What are pull-ups?

The dominated They are a practice of sports exercise, but they are used in practically all types of training because they get very complete results in few steps. It is a fairly demanding practice that is essential for the back and arms, a satisfying type of exercise for the body.

They consist of holding on to a fixed bar or similar that it is correctly seated, you have to hold on with your limbs completely stretched and from there do a push-up with your arms until the bar is at chin height as far as possible.

Given the hardness of this routine, it is convenient to follow certain steps to start practice it safely and we are going to show them to you next.

How to start doing pull-ups step by step

These are the steps to start doing pull-ups from scratch without suffering too much in the attempt:

prepare your body

The ideal is to prepare the body to start holding some repetitions and not strain the muscles or damage themselves on the first attempt. How is a strength exercise, you should try to acquire some muscular form in the upper part: arms, abdomen and back. It is also convenient to follow a healthy diet to control your weight, since you are going to play at lifting your own body.

Separate the pull-ups by phases

If you do not feel prepared enough to do the pull-ups directly, you can separate them by phases or steps with the intention of making it easier in the first attempts. That is, start by hanging, later try to flex your arms a little and increase the flexion gradually in different sessions until you get up to your chin.

Help from a partner

If you train as a team or have decided to start with friends, this can be a great solution for the first attempts at pull-ups. The other person can hold you to help you have less weight when it comes to going up and giving that little push that you lack.

pull up machine

The other alternative you will find in many gyms and training centers, it is a assisted pull-ups that will help you do them without the need for another person. With this device you can gradually increase the weight that you must raise to make the process less abrupt.

Remember to try not to overload your body at any time, warm up before your training sessions and stretch well muscles at the end of the exercises. With good practices and an optimal diet you will obtain excellent results.





read also

Guiomar Rovello





read also

Editorial Vidae





read also

Editorial Vidae