everything your subscription might include

The Telegram Beta community has discovered, in version 8.7.2 of the app for iOS, a series of stickers and reactions to messages that are exclusive to Telegram Premium.

At the end of last year, we already told you that Telegram, the second most popular instant messaging app today after WhatsApp, it was preparing a payment plan that would allow you, among other things, to stop seeing ads on public channels.

Well, now, we have more information about the Premium version of Telegram and this is all that could include such a subscription.

This is all we know about Telegram Premium, the paid version of the messaging platform created by the Durov brothers

Thus, as you can see in the video that we leave you below these lines, when trying to access these stickers and reactions, some buttons with the titles will appear Unlock Premium Stickers Y Unlock Additional Reactions that will indicate that in order to use them you will have to subscribe to Telegram Premium.

At the moment, more details about Telegram’s payment plan are unknown, such as its cost or the rest of the extra features it offersbut the strategy that the messaging client seems to be following is similar to that of other platforms such as Twitch or Discord that also have a premium version that includes several customization options including a series of exclusive emojis.

Everything you need to know about Telegram ads (and no, they are not what you think)

In any case, taking into account the philosophy that Telegram has followed until now, everything seems to indicate that the main features of the messaging platform such as group calls or large file uploads will remain free for everyone.

