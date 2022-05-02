Technology

everything your subscription might include

Photo of Zach Zach1 hour ago
0 22 1 minute read

Share

The Telegram Beta community has discovered, in version 8.7.2 of the app for iOS, a series of stickers and reactions to messages that are exclusive to Telegram Premium.

At the end of last year, we already told you that Telegram, the second most popular instant messaging app today after WhatsApp, it was preparing a payment plan that would allow you, among other things, to stop seeing ads on public channels.

Well, now, we have more information about the Premium version of Telegram and this is all that could include such a subscription.

TelegramAndroid

The Telegram application on an Android mobile

This is all we know about Telegram Premium, the paid version of the messaging platform created by the Durov brothers

The Telegram Beta community has discovered, in the latest beta of the app for iOS, with version number 8.7.2, a series of stickers and reactions to messages that are exclusive to the paid version of the messaging service, which has been baptized as Telegram Premium.

Thus, as you can see in the video that we leave you below these lines, when trying to access these stickers and reactions, some buttons with the titles will appear Unlock Premium Stickers Y Unlock Additional Reactions that will indicate that in order to use them you will have to subscribe to Telegram Premium.

Telegram Premium

At the moment, more details about Telegram’s payment plan are unknown, such as its cost or the rest of the extra features it offersbut the strategy that the messaging client seems to be following is similar to that of other platforms such as Twitch or Discord that also have a premium version that includes several customization options including a series of exclusive emojis.

Everything you need to know about Telegram ads (and no, they are not what you think)

In any case, taking into account the philosophy that Telegram has followed until now, everything seems to indicate that the main features of the messaging platform such as group calls or large file uploads will remain free for everyone.

Related topics: Telegram

Share

disney logo

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!

Source link

Photo of Zach Zach1 hour ago
0 22 1 minute read

Related Articles

I recommend these JBL headphones that cost half the price of AirPods

4 mins ago

70,000 ETH burned for sales of the Bored Ape metaverse

16 mins ago

Damián Di Pace: Argentine opportunities, the tax burden and why the cryptocurrency “bubble” will burst

28 mins ago

We have run out of easy places to build dams. So every time we choose more risky and dangerous places

40 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button