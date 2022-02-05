Everything you’ve been missing out on watching Sanremo

AGI – On Canale 31 the surly exponent of no one knows which psychosette informs us that “to be spirit from one’s spirit is to be coming from one’s spirit” with the awareness that “in being everything is in communication with everything”. Quoting ‘We just have to cry’, ‘now I’ll sign it’.

More relaxing Sl 48, which shows elderly couples dancing ballroom in an anonymous provincial barracks. It is too early to expect a red light turn at some point to justify the incongruous editorial choice, so we turn to Go-Tv, which offers a sort of gymnastic-themed Roman reality show.

A busty young lady introducing herself as a “fitness influencer” claims she is super happy to be there as a fitness super lover “which, if you still have any doubts,” is really super. “

The programming of the local networks, on the last evening of the Sanremo Festival, is based on the public interest in an all too serious way, between “shocking bills” and the inevitable chasms in the road surface that no one will ever come to repair. Sports broadcasts continue to stand out for their daring guest lookswho sport ties even worse than those of Massimo Ranieri.

Frisbee, a broadcaster dedicated to cartoons, broadcasts a program on the preparation of horribly unhealthy and high-calorie cakes. At least that’s too late an hour for your child to ask you to make that stuff for him. SuperNova definitely raises the cultural level with a program that ventures suggestive connections between the rock paintings of Valcamonica and those found in Salento focusing on the “different floors”.

Not bad is the reality show ‘Lego Masters’, where the uniform of the male participants seems to be the checked shirt with a beard up to the navel and the conductors rant that no one can use the bricks with the spirit of children. However, inviting children directly would not allow to maintain the aesthetic standard of the beard up to the navel.

To raise the bar of discomfort thinks ‘Real Time’, which insists on the theme of the large obese with two guys of two quintals, father and son, followed while they shop with the two electric scooters without which they cannot move. The youngest says that his greatest aspiration is to lose enough pounds to be able to shop on foot. Ah, America. Cinema programming sees Rete 4 in the field with ‘007 The world is not enough’.

Pierce Brosnan whizzes in a speedboat under the bridges of the Thames and the recent events relating to Jeff Bezos’ yacht and the healthy class hatred they have generated come to mind. Too demanding “Apocalypse Now”, moreover “Redux” on La7 and “Papillon” on Rai Movie. Alan Parker’s “Deaths of Health” is the classic film so wrong that it goes around the corner to become a cult. However, we focus on “Face Off” by virtue of the dogma that every film with Nicolas Cage is always worth being (re) seen.