Everywhere, ‘mix of GTA and Fortnite’, has gameplay trailer

Nesta quinta-feira (21), Everywhere ganhou um new trailer. This section reveals the gameplay mechanics of Build A Rocket Boy, developed by the original manufacturer. GTA Leslie Benzies. Unusually, it is possible to add elements to the mix. fortnite as… Grand Theft Autoit is empty.

At the proposal of Everywhere It is about giving complete freedom so that these players can explore more different worlds, and also gather things and pieces to create giant cities, which can be visited by other players. Além said, within the same regions it is possible to have a series of activities, from chariot chases to frantic combats of the same style. real battle.

At the moment there is no release date, players can now register to confirm the trial version of the game for PC. For this reason, just access this link to the game’s official site and submit a form.

Trailer shows extensive building system and crazy gameplay

Without a trailer revealed by the company, it is possible to see how immense the universe of Everywhere. Here are the build options, demonstrating extensive knowledge of hardware, parts and sizing adjustments, allowing us to build virtually anything. It is possible to imagine what the Internet will not do when I play free for all.

Everywhere there will be worlds to explore and hardware to create.Source: Playback/YouTube

Now the stage has a very nice image. fortnite, mainly when reproducing characters and scenes, opting for graphics that mix cardboard with 3D elements. And finally, in terms of gameplay, they promise to include some of the elements that make up the classic. GTAmainly parallel activities, such as bullfights and combat with firearms.

