EVGA, found the GeForce RTX 3000 stolen in October in California: they sell them in Vietnam

Remember the video cards EVGA’s GeForce RTX 3000 stolen from a truck at the end of last October? Well, it seems they are finally reappeared, but not in some remote California box but in Vietnam, more than 12,000 km away. A Vietnamese shop called Nguyễn Công PC (NCPC) has in fact put the stolen cards up for sale and someone bought them discovering the bitter truth.

A buyer of two RTX 3080 Ti is indeed went to the EVGA website to register the purchased cards, but was faced with the following message: “On October 29, 2021, EVGA GeForce RTX-30 Series Graphics Cards were stolen during a shipment. The serial number you are attempting to check warranty status on is determined to be from that shipment“EVGA, on the other hand, had announced that it would not allow the registration of the cards or honor the guarantee.

We don’t know if the Vietnamese store got hold of the full load of stolen GPUs and how, but it certainly is in an “unfortunate” situation, including customers buying stolen merchandise. The store defended itself by explaining that the distributor from which you buy them had ensured their full legitimacy. Will it be enough?

According to a source on the Wccftech website, the cargo may have been imported from China. It is good to remember that inside the truck there were products of different performances, with an estimated retail value starting at $ 329.99 up to $ 1959.99.