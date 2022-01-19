Eviction for Cecilia Marogna, the “Lady of the Cardinal”: “I’m on the pavement, the Church help me”

Forced eviction for Cecilia Marogna, the Sardinian manager known in the news as a “lady of the Cardinal” for the relationship of trust that bound her to the former deputy of the Secretariat of State Angelo Becciu, who ended up on trial in the Vatican in one of the strands of the investigation purchase of the London building. “From today Cecilia Marogna and her daughter will find themselves in the middle of an open road in Cagliari – explains her attorney Riccardo Sindoca – I just heard the news on the phone from her, that she was in a panic”. Then the appeal: «We ask for help from the authorities, civil but not least ecclesiastical all, and to all Sardinians, if in case someone can make any arrangement available to the lady and the little girl. Not being able to find work, pending the Vatican procedural definition, as already postulated to the authorities in charge months ago, also produced this serious and traumatic event. I wonder if the Church, which has several buildings, can or wants to give a Christian accommodation to the little girl and to the lady who, it is reiterated, have been in the middle of a street since this morning “.

In the Vatican trial, Marogna is accused of having spent 575,000 euros on luxury goods received by the Secretariat of State for some intelligence activities she had been commissioned by Becciu. And it is to Becciu, according to what Adnkronos learns, that Marogna now turns to ask for help. In a plea to the Cardinal, the manager’s procurator says he is “humanly desperate and worried about Cecilia and the little girl”. «This morning – Sindoca reports to the high prelate – the bailiff and the police carried out the forced eviction and the same and her daughter will now find themselves in the middle of a road. I “beg” her to help me find a home for you and the little one … How can I only think that a lady and a little girl from today are literally in the middle of a road ??? I too am desperate for them … I turn a Christian plea to you, hoping that you will be able, as best you can, to help these two people, mother and daughter, literally in shock ».