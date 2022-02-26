Evidence Shows Russian Strikes Affect Civilian Infrastructure

Video shows a missile or rocket hitting a building in Kyiv 2:31

(CNN) — On Friday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov tried to reassure the world about civilian casualties on the second day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“No one is going to attack the people of Ukraine,” he said during a heated news conference, telling CNN that “there were no attacks on civilian infrastructure.”



However, reports of apartment buildings and kindergartens bombed, civilians killed and rockets found in residential streets have been coming in since the beginning of the offensive.

Videos from social networks, photos and satellite images analyzed and geolocated by CNN confirm that on several occasions densely populated areas have been attacked by Russian forces. CNN is contacting the Russian government for comment.

In a press release on Friday, Amnesty International accused Russian forces of “indiscriminate attacks on civilian areas and attacks on protected objects such as hospitals”, citing three examples, including an attack on Thursday near a hospital building in Vuhledar, in the east of Donetsk. That attack killed four civilians and injured 10 more, the organization reported.

Here are some examples CNN found.

Kindergarten in Okhtyrka, orphanage in Vorzel

A kindergarten in Okhtyrka, in the northeastern Sumy region, was hit by shelling on Friday, according to several public officials. Mayor Pavel Kuzmenko claimed the shelling was carried out by a Russian Uragan multiple launch rocket system, injuring several children.

The news of the alleged attack on the Sonechko kindergarten was confirmed by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Dmytro Zhivitsky, who said that this was the third shelling in Okhtyrka this Friday.

A video circulating on social media and geolocated by CNN at the kindergarten in Okhtyrka shows injured people covered in blood on the ground in front of the entrance.

In the aftermath of the alleged attack, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba accused the Russian Federation of “war crimes”.

“Today’s Russian attacks on a kindergarten and an orphanage are war crimes and violations of the Rome Statute,” Kuleba tweeted.

“Together with the Attorney General’s Office we are collecting this and other facts, which we will immediately send to The Hague. Liability is unavoidable,” he added.

The orphanage was also mentioned by Lyudmila Denisova, the ombudsman of the Verkhovna Rada for Human Rights.

“As a result of the heavy shelling of an orphanage in the city of Vorzel in the Kyiv region, 51 children are currently at risk of life and health, 3 of whom have serious health problems and 15 babies. Two buildings of the institution were damaged,” he said.

Rockets in Bucha and Kharkiv

This Friday a video appeared on Facebook showing a projectile hitting the asphalt on a residential street. The user who posted it attached a photo of a remnant in hand with the words “the shard is on our doorstep.”

CNN geolocated the video to a residential address in Bucha, a suburb of Kyiv.

Open source experts and analysts are debating whether the rocket contained a cluster munition based on the images.

Mark Hiznay, associate director of the arms division at Human Rights Watch, told CNN that the projectile is a cluster munition. Upon landing, the ammunition “will hit a wide area,” Hiznay explained, “sending 9mm bullets everywhere. Pretty nasty.”

Another explosive also fell in a residential area in Kharkiv, a city in northeastern Ukraine.

An image that circulated on social networks showed a large projectile that had crossed a pedestrian crossing. CNN geolocated the image in Kharkiv.

Hiznay identified the weapon as a Smerch rocket motor and said it was probably no longer dangerous.

Chuhuiv apartment building

An apartment block in the eastern city of Chuhuiv, on the outskirts of Kharkiv, was damaged in an attack on Thursday that Ukrainian authorities blamed on Russian forces.

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry listed Chuhuiv as one of the targets of heavy shelling and attacks on the first day of the Russian offensive.

Maxar posted new footage of a nearby airport that was likely the target of the attack. Damage to fuel storage areas and other airport infrastructure can be seen in the images.

News agencies such as AFP and Anadolu published images showing a resident of the Chuhuiv apartment building crying in the rubble, an elderly woman wrapped in a blanket sitting outside, and firefighters tending to a fire inside the building.

At least one victim could be seen lying on the ground. The photos also showed a single large crater in the ground that hints at the use of a single missile or rocket for the attack, Amnesty said.

CNN has geolocated the site of the attack.