evil is “limited” and “noisy”, describes police kidnapping as “retirement”

In his homily, Álvarez referred to forgiveness and called on parishioners not to harbor hate in their hearts because hate is a “destructive force.”

After eight days kidnapped by the Sandinista police in the Episcopal Curia of Matagalpa, Monsignor Rolando Álvarez reappeared, who said he was strengthened by the thousands of prayers that believers pray for him. At the same time, he described the retention as “a retreat” and a hard experience that he offers to Nicaraguans, whom he called on not to lose hope or allow themselves to be confused by the devil or paralyzed by fear.

In his homily, Álvarez referred to forgiveness and called on parishioners not to harbor hatred in their hearts because hatred is a “destructive force” that destroys the person who harbors that feeling.

“If my brother offends me, how many times do I have to forgive him? up to 7 times 7, Jesus answered him, not only up to seven but up to 70 times seven. Do not hold a grudge in your heart, do not hold resentments, do not wish harm to anyone, do not pay evil for evil, but rather overcome evil with the strength and power of good. God forbid that our hearts reach the slightest intention of wishing harm to a person because when in the heart you already wish harm to someone, brothers, it means that the devil has managed to penetrate your heart and has already managed to enter infecting your heart that there is no to allow it,” Álvarez said.

At the same time, the bishop called on believers not to lose hope or be confused by the devil or paralyzed by fear.

“The person who hates is not at peace with himself, a person divided inside is really a person who walks hell in the heart, an internal fury devours him because hate is a fire that destroys and do not get confused or let confused by the devil because the first person that hate destroys is the person who has made room for that destructive, annihilating force, which is evil, evil is defeated with the force of good, good is always more powerful,” he said.

READ MORE: Vatican could remove Monsignor Rolando Álvarez from Nicaragua, says Spanish theologian

Álvarez warned the faithful that evil is “limited” and “noisy”, compared to good that is “unlimited”, for which he insisted that they should not be confused and fall into despair.

“Good is eternally powerful, evil is limited, good is eternally powerful, what happens is that of course evil is noisy, evil makes a lot of noise, evil within its demonic nature always tries to confuse by making people think that it is he who wins and what is greater than good, but that is Satan’s temptation to despair us, to despair the man and woman of good will (…) a people without hope is a self-buried people, it is a people that already he cannot see ahead, towards the future or what he thinks has no future”, he pointed out.

Withdrawal

Regarding the retention in the Episcopal Curia, Monsignor Álvarez said that it is a “retreat” where he finds himself as a family praying, celebrating the Eucharist, sharing, dialoguing with inner strength, with peace and serenity in the heart.

“Last night I spoke with the Poor Clare Sisters to congratulate them on the eve of this day and they have told me that all their prayers and prayers are placed, ascending to heaven for us who are here gathered and retained already on the eighth day, today Day of Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament, because the lives of the eleven of us who are in the Episcopal Curia of Matagalpa (…) Our eleven lives are in the hands of the Lord. We want to do only his will, “he said.

Álvarez gave the Glory to the Father, Son and Holy Spirit and reiterated that only before God do his knees prostrate “glorification for him, he is the only Lord before whom our knees prostrate, our faces bow and our lips proclaim his manor”

He also reported that he is in good health living in community “we are praying, celebrating the Eucharist, sharing among ourselves, dialoguing, conversing with inner strength, with peace and serenity in the heart, with a joy in conscience that can only come from God , it is a supernatural peace, strength, serenity and joy, we are experiencing a retreat in the presence of the Lord, everything concurs for the good of those who love the Lord says the apostle Saint Paul”.

The prelate thanked the believers for their prayers which are a force “we are totally convinced that everything happens for our good because God loves us and because we love him. We want to thank the thousands and thousands of prayers that you continue to pray for us, the fasts, the penances (…) the religious congregations that pray for us morning, afternoon and night, in short, all the faithful holy people of God, Catholics and non Catholics, thank you brothers, God blesses you, that is where all our strength comes from, all the power that we receive from God”.

During his homily he left the number 89728516 so that through WhatsApp they can send him their prayers, votes and intentions.

“We want to offer the Lord all this experience that we are living that we have been living for 8 days, for each one of you, painful experiences do not fall in vain, they do not fall into a void, these experiences are offered to the Lord and the Lord returns them in blessings for us (…) contact us through WhatsApp 8972 8516, which is at your disposal, deposit your intentions, your thanksgiving”

The bishop of the Diocese of Matagalpa faces a police investigation in which he is accused of leading and encouraging violent groups as part of an alleged plan to destabilize the country.

The Catholic hierarch had been in virtual silence for three days and has reappeared to celebrate a Eucharist in honor of Santa Clara.