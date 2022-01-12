Evil Ryu arrives for the 35th anniversary of Street Fighter – Nerd4.life

Also Super Smash Bros Ultimate celebrates the Street Fighter 35th anniversary, adding another character to the roster: Evil Ryu, or a variant of Ryu taken from the fighting game series that will be introduced as a spirit within the game for Nintendo Switch.

Evil Ryu will therefore be present in Super Smash Bros Ultimate starting from January 14 and represents a rather surprising event, considering that the support with the addition of content to Super Smash Bros Ultimate has officially closed the arrival of Sora from Kingdom Hearts as last fighter on the roster, obviously except for the technical updates to maintain the game.

Surprisingly, Evil Ryu will also arrive as additional spirit in the game, which had never appeared before, therefore in fact represents a new and unpublished content for the title on Nintendo Switch, which in this way truly celebrates the 35th anniversary of Street Fighter in a particular way.

The anniversary was also announced in recent days by Capcom itself, with the official logo of the event and also an upcoming game in the series that will be unveiled in the course of 2022, which could be Street Fighter VI, considering how the fifth chapter has now exhausted its run.