Evo 3, the Italian low cost bet

At the beginning of its history, about fifteen years ago, the Di Risio group aroused a certain curiosity. Today it is such a consolidated reality that it looks far ahead, beyond the Italian market. But the origins and its inspiring principles have not been forgotten, and therefore this low cost Southern Italian style continues to seduce, step by step, always starting from the Molise plant in Macchia d’Isernia, headquarters from where the range has constantly developed and from where the sales strategies that have contributed to its success were born.

First of all it was the DR, now the Evo 3, the entry level SUV of the brand, which further lowers the price threshold and, thanks to the philosophy of the unique set-up, is strongly wedged into the segment. You can guess why: a car with simple, rational, discreet lines. The sides are flat, the roof is black, as are the mirror caps and the rear bumper. Optional, the color of some details such as the uprights. Behind, the lights are wide and extend over the fenders. Overall compact – 4.13 meters long, 1.57 wide – it boasts a wheelbase of about two and a half meters, a feature that makes the passenger compartment spacious. The boot, with regular dimensions and an easy loading sill, has a capacity of 450 liters.

On board, the interiors feature eco-leather and carbon look inserts. The red stitching on the black ergonomic seats lend a sporty touch. The materials are in line with those used on the DR range. The analogue instrumentation is simple, with a small digital instrument panel in the center, which – by means of a lever in a difficult position – indicates the main functions. Essential but complete infotainment with HD display with 9 “touchscreen, compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The standard features include the HD rear view camera with park assist system, automatic climate control, non-adaptive cruise control and anti-theft with immobilizer Absent the adas that lead to assisted driving.

What else is there to know? The engine of the EVO 3 is a 4-cylinder from the Chinese JAC, 1499 cc, with a power of 113 HP, with a torque of 140Nm at 4600 rpm which pushes the car up to 170kmh. The steering of the Evo 3 is soft. Also equipped with an LPG system, it consumes 6.7 l / 100 km in the petrol version, 8.4 l / 100 km in gas.

Finally, prices. Evo 3 in the petrol version touches 14,900 euros, while another 1000 are needed for the bifuel. Possibility of extending the warranty to 5 years or 100 thousand km, at a cost of 520 euros.