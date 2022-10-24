Evo Morales, drug trafficking and justice in the United States

Former Bolivian President Evo Morales (EFE/Jorge Abrego)



Arthur Murilloformer minister of Jeanine Añezhas information that fits in three terabytes about the connections of Evo Morales with the drug trafficking and now he is about to deliver it to the justice of USA.

Last week, from a jail in Miami, Murillo admitted having committed the crime of bribery Y money laundering in a bank, which makes him a protected witness of justice in that country.

The news made Morales very nervous. He said in a radio interview that all this was very suspicious, implying that Murillo could deliver sensitive information that could harm him.

What can the leader of the six federations of coca growers fear? chapare and former president of Bolivia of what Murillo can tell the North American judges?

The question has been answered by Morales himself: “The anti-imperialists who defend the great country, if they are not accused of corruption, it is drug trafficking.”

The coca grower knows that Murillo will hand over documents to accuse him of having been, or still being, linked to the coca transformation activity that takes place in the region of which he is a lifetime leader.

Before becoming minister, Murillo had owned a hotel in Chapare, which was burned down by Morales’ coca growers, giving rise to this rivalry that now reaches the US courts.

Bolivian laws on private property do not apply in that region. No one can buy or sell real estate in Chapare without the consent of the corresponding “union”. And all the unions, gathered in federations, respond to Morales. A dictatorship that the coca grower wanted to extend to all of Bolivia.

Arturo Murillo, former minister of the government of Jeanine Áñez detained in the United States (REUTERS / David Mercado / File)

What has been reported in Bolivia is that Murillo has brought with him documents that occupy three terabytes, according to journalist Marianela Montenegro.

That information, to be taken into account by the US justice system, and the benefits for the accused, must be verified.

For now, Morales is very worried. He has suspended his meetings with the president louis arce to confront the civic movement that demands the change in the date of the census scheduled for 2024. His obsession with being a candidate in the next elections has taken a backseat.

Perhaps there are in Murillo’s files allusions to the Cartel of the Sunsa drug trafficking organization in which personalities from the governments of Bolivia and Venezuela.

It is likely that there will also be information about the “air bridge” between Bolivia and Venezuela, with military planes, carrying drugs from the Chapare, as the Brazilian journalist Leonardo Coutinho denounced in his book “Hugo Chávez, or spectrum.”

The origin of this documentation is varied, but an important volume comes from the computers of Morales’ collaborators, including those who were his ministers.

Evo Morales arrives in Mexico City after escaping from Bolivia in November 2019 (PHOTO: GRACIELA LÓPEZ / CUARTOSCURO)

When the coca grower fled, on November 11, 2019, his collaborators also escaped and entered embassies, because all of them were convinced that the gigantic popular protest that took place throughout the country was the beginning of a true revolution.

They believed that those who would wield power from that moment would close parliament, restore the republic with all its institutions, and that would be the end of the “process of change” led by Morales.

If that did not happen, it is the fault of all those who participated in the government of Jeanine Áñez, including Murillo, who could have turned the popular rebellion into a revolution, but could not or did not have the capacity to do so.

Under similar circumstances, Vladimir Illich Lenin, a German agent, turned the Russian popular revolt into a revolution in 1917.

Instead, what Murillo did was to order that the computers of all Morales collaborators be seized and any information that would allow charges to be brought against the fugitive was recovered.

All of this is contained in hard drives that Murillo has in his saddlebags and wishes to hand over to US justice.

