Evo Morales used Cuban medical “scholarships” to finance Castroism

When a country is internationally isolated as a result of sanctions or economic restrictions caused by the authoritarian behavior of its regime, what happens is that in order to survive, alternative financing channels are created. Of course, these channels are born under characteristics of opacity and confidentiality.

That is what the Cuban regime has done since the so-called revolution was established in 1959. However, it was not until the heyday of Chavismo in Venezuela that the Castro dictatorship obtained a means of financing tinged with a “social program”: the medical missions. Currently, Mexico is among the countries that have received these groups under dubious conditions.

But the road map of Cuban medicine also includes Bolivia. In 2005, the island and the newly elected Evo Morales agreed on 5,000 scholarships for young Bolivians to study in the Caribbean country. The problem is that it was not a donation as both regimes made it seem to give continuity to their populist rhetoric. On the contrary, Morales disbursed money from citizens. Much.

Just for accommodation and food for the students, Bolivia paid 1.5 million dollars, according to a confidential document reviewed by Duty. Everything was paid for out of the pockets of Bolivians. From registration to transportation and supplies.

Financial aid to the dictatorship

The previous figure does not include the 17,000 dollars for the annual cost of the academic year for each student, nor the 1,000 for each enrollment. And although the total amount for the Cuban scholarships is not portrayed in the finding, the numbers mentioned show that behind the supposed social causes of the left only the economic benefit is hidden.

Something similar came to light in Mexico. For practicing in the North American nation, specialists only receive negligible payments. Like the 350 dollars that come into their hands “because 95% of what is paid for them goes to the regime,” Mariana Gómez del Campo, a federal deputy for the National Action Party (PAN), said three months ago. In July, 60 doctors arrived in that country to provide dictator Miguel Díaz-Canel with $420,000 a month.

Consequently, what happened with Bolivia replicates the same technique in reverse, with Bolivians traveling to the island to study with Cuban “scholarships” in exchange for large sums of money. The information, previously corroborated by the Foundation for Human Rights in Cuba, confirms that Evo Morales signed agreements, “but not to receive donations or benefit from the execution of programs, but to help Cuba economically.”

It is not for less that the document has been classified as “confidential” since its creation. Neither party could divulge, disseminate or make public the information exchanged.

Cuban slavery in Europe

That the Cuban medical missions have been configured as a form of modern slavery to generate foreign currency is not a secret. From Latin America to Europe there have been calls for attention.

The most recent case came from Calabria, in southwestern Italy. A group of deputies of the European Parliament (EP) denounced that Cuban doctors in that region are being exploited under conditions that violate their human rights.

The text of the statement came after another contract was announced by 497 Cuban doctors in Calabria. There the same ruse was in evidence when it comes to money. Of the 4,700 euros per month, only 1,200 euros will be paid directly by the region to each professional. The other 3,500 euros will be paid to the Cuban Medical Services Company SA That is, to the regime.