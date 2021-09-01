Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke together in the Apple film Raymond And Ray

Ethan Hawke and Ewan McGregor will be brothers in the Apple film directed by Rodrigo García

Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke will share the limelight as two stepbrothers in the new Apple Studios movie, Raymond and Ray. Directed by Rodrigo García from Albert Nobbs And In Treatment, the film focuses on the story of two brothers who, at their father’s funeral, reconnect and on their struggle to overcome the sad years of childhood, the cause of their estrangement.

The film is produced by Mockingbird Pictures with Alfonso Cuarón as one of the lead producers, along with Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn. Executive producers Gabriela Rodríguez and Shea Kammer will also work on this project. At the moment the release date of the film is not known.

This new and already awaited Apple Studios production will thus join the catalog of the streaming service Apple TV +. Raymond and Ray will appear alongside the award-winning Sundance film TAIL it’s at Emancipation, a project by director Antoine Fuqua produced by Will Smith. Other movies that will add to the Apple TV + library include Killers of the Flower Moon by Martin Scorsese with Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio, Finch with Tom Hanks e Tragedy of Macbeth directed by Joel Cohen.

Ethan Hawke will soon be seen on Disney + as the protagonist of the series Moon Knight, coming in 2022. With this series, the actor officially joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Ewan McGregor, on the other hand, will return to play Obi-Wan Kenobi for his Disney + series, as well as climb Everest for a new thriller directed by Doug Liman, an adaptation of the novel. The Paths of Glory, coming in January 2022.