Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth are now husband and wife

Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead were married last weekend in an almost secret ceremony, People magazine revealed on Tuesday. A link that only his family and closest friends have attended. This is how the source that has informed the aforementioned media tells it: «It has been a small celebration with a handful of family and friends. It was an outdoor wedding, lovely and full of joy. The event has been in a farm from which all the food for the wedding banquet also came.

The actors fell in love almost five years ago, while filming the last season of the series ‘Fargo’. At that time, the unexpected breakup of McGregor, who was married to Eve Mayrakis, was surprising. The new couple has formed a family and ten months ago they put the icing on the cake with the birth of their first child together, little Laurie, the fifth for the British interpreter. The two came from two long marriages when they began their courtship and those first steps were not easy, but finally, love made its way and now, they have decided to formalize it in the company of their most intimate.

The couple has been characterized by its discretion, although the most seasoned already discovered a diamond ring on the interpreter’s hand last March when McGregor and Winstead attended the Producers Gild Awards in Los Angeles.