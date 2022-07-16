Entertainment

Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth are now husband and wife

Photo of James James8 mins ago
0 12 1 minute read

Actor Ewan McGregor./REUTERS

Actor Ewan McGregor. / REUTERS

The couple got married in a discreet ceremony on a farm

Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead were married last weekend in an almost secret ceremony, People magazine revealed on Tuesday. A link that only his family and closest friends have attended. This is how the source that has informed the aforementioned media tells it: «It has been a small celebration with a handful of family and friends. It was an outdoor wedding, lovely and full of joy. The event has been in a farm from which all the food for the wedding banquet also came.

The actors fell in love almost five years ago, while filming the last season of the series ‘Fargo’. At that time, the unexpected breakup of McGregor, who was married to Eve Mayrakis, was surprising. The new couple has formed a family and ten months ago they put the icing on the cake with the birth of their first child together, little Laurie, the fifth for the British interpreter. The two came from two long marriages when they began their courtship and those first steps were not easy, but finally, love made its way and now, they have decided to formalize it in the company of their most intimate.

The couple has been characterized by its discretion, although the most seasoned already discovered a diamond ring on the interpreter’s hand last March when McGregor and Winstead attended the Producers Gild Awards in Los Angeles.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James8 mins ago
0 12 1 minute read

Related Articles

its musical catalog fully available!

9 mins ago

Grey’s Anatomy: What would the series be like without Ellen Pompeo?

19 mins ago

Body horror arrives at the Mamm, with a new film by Cronenberg, The Fly

30 mins ago

Foot PSG – PSG: Neymar sold, his big scare in Paris

31 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button