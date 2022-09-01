Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead are already married

Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead credit: Bang Showbiz

The actor Ewan McGregor surprised his own and others in 2017 with his unexpected separation from his then-wife Eve Mavrakis, mother in addition to their four older children, and the beginning of his exciting relationship with Mary Elizabeth Winstead, his co-star in the last season of the series ‘Fargo’, based on the successful film by the Coen brothers.

Almost five years later, the two lovers have shown that their idyll had nothing spontaneous and temporary, since both would have married last weekend in the framework of an intimate and peaceful ceremony. People magazine has released the news this Tuesday, emphasizing the sobriety of the event and the mere attendance of their closest family and friends.

“It was a small celebration with a handful of family and friends. It was an outdoor wedding, adorable and full of joy,” said a source in conversation with the aforementioned medium. The setting for the link would have been simple and bucolic, on a farm where all the food that the bride and groom and their guests tasted came from.

As a result of their idyllic romance, little Laurie was born ten months ago, the fifth child of the British interpreter. In this way, Ewan and Mary Elizabeth consolidated a coexistence that, in the words of the actress, did not have an easy start given the two long-term marriages that the two lovers had behind them. In her case, the artist had ended her life in common with Riley Stearns, with whom she was married for seven years before meeting her current husband.

“I got divorced a couple of years ago, which was really scary and crazy for me, because I had been with the same person since I was 18 and that was the only thing I knew. I started a new life as an adult, and I think that it was the first time I did it”, recognized Mary Elizabeth about three years ago.