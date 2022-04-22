Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead could become husband and wife sooner than thought

Ewan McGregor is preparing to return to the small screen with the series of Obi-Wan Kenobi. But before, the actor could go through the altar to marry his girlfriend and mother of his son, also an actress. Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

In total secrecy, it transpired that the 51-year-old actor could marry Winstead this week in Los Angeles, in a private ceremony in Los Angeles.

Now, although the couple has not announced their commitment, everything seems to indicate that they will put finishing touch to your love story. “They are more in love than ever and having their first child together last year strengthened their bond,” a source close to the couple told Page Six.

The couple usually make few public appearances

mcgregor Y Winstead they met on the set of the series Fargo and they began their relationship in 2017, shortly after the actor separated from his wife Eve Mavrakis, with whom he was married for 22 years and has four daughters in common. For his part, on that same date, Winstead also divorced his partner at the time Riley Stearns.

In 2018, they made their debut as a couple at the Golden Globes, when McGregor won the award for Best Actor in a Miniseries for his performance in Fargo. In his acceptance speech, he dedicated a few words to Mary, while thanking his ex-wife and daughters.

The following year, the couple took their relationship a step further and bought a house together. In June of last year welcomed their first child Laurie. Although the actors tried to stay away from the public eye, the actor’s eldest daughter shared a photo of her with her newborn.

Clara McGregor, the actor’s eldest daughter with her little brother

“Welcome to the world, little brother … congratulations to my dad and Mary: this is the best gift,” the 26-year-old wrote alongside a sweet photo with her newborn brother.

In addition to having shared the screen in the third season of Fargothe duo of actors met again in front of cameras in Birds of prey, the film that starred Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn. There, Winstead played Helena Bertinelli / Huntress (Huntress), while McGregor played the villain Roman Sionis / Black Mask (Black Mask).

