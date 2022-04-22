Entertainment

Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead could become husband and wife sooner than thought

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 21 2 minutes read

Ewan McGregor is preparing to return to the small screen with the series of Obi-Wan Kenobi. But before, the actor could go through the altar to marry his girlfriend and mother of his son, also an actress. Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

In total secrecy, it transpired that the 51-year-old actor could marry Winstead this week in Los Angeles, in a private ceremony in Los Angeles.

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 21 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Mourning in the show: At 52, dear actress dies after losing the fight against cancer

19 seconds ago

Zendaya or how to wear a total gray look without being boring

2 mins ago

It lasts 7 hours and is a trend on Netflix: the suspenseful miniseries that is all the rage

14 mins ago

Does Adamari López want to conquer Christian Nodal? He had flirty carelessness: VIDEO

24 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button