Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead secretly marry

Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead have finally decided to walk down the aisleafter a couple of years of dating and they will be married this weekend.

Everything seems to indicate that Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead got married. LONG LIVE THE BRIDES! pic.twitter.com/iNJCXJj1Rc ? Marvel Latin News (@MarvelLatin) April 25, 2022

The alleged wedding they would have done with a small ceremonywhere only family and close friends of the couple attended, People reported.

“It was a small wedding for family and close friends” said People’s source.

“They had an outdoor ceremony. It was charming and cheerful. They are an adorable couple. They are quite discreet and like their life in the dog. They often walk and go to the beachadded the interviewee.

How long have McGregor and Winstead been?

The Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead’s relationship would have been around five yearssince both met while they were part of the cast of the series Fargo at the end of 2016.

The actor who is recognized for his participation as Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Star Wars saga and the actress from Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, they would have started their formal relationship since 2018.

In that year, McGregor began to separate from his marriage with Eve Mavrakisto in 2019 get a divorce, so Winstead Open been his new romance and who generated this change in the life of the actor.

For its part, Winstead also already had a divorceafter he separated from his partner in 2017 Riley Stearnsto whom she had been married for seven years.

Among the “newlyweds”, in 2021 they had a son in June whom they named Laurie and who is the only child that the 37-year-old actress has. For his part, the actor who turned 51 at the end of March, already has a total of five children, because in his previous marriage he had Clara, Jamyan, Esther and Anouk with Eve Mavrakis.