Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead, story of an infidelity that reaches the altar

The actors Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead have shown that their romance, coming out of the forums, has been strong despite all the controversy surrounding them, because according to People magazine, the couple would have married this weekend in a very intimate ceremony.

Both met on the forums when they recorded the last season of “Fargo”. At that time Ewan was married to Eve Mavrakis and Elizabeth to Riley Stearns. The couple was caught kissing in 2017, so even their daughters showed their anger publicly. As a result of this, the “Trainspotting” actor divorced, thus ending 20 years of marriage and whose story also began on the set. The couple had 4 daughters together.

At the time of the crush between both Ewan and Mary, Mary had been married to filmmaker Riley Stearns since she was 18, so the scandal was huge, so much so that even they themselves moved away as much as possible from the public eye and from the paparazzi; It was even said that they had ended their romance, but some time later they were seen together again and now, finally, the couple has decided to take another step in their relationship: marriage.

Currently, Ewan is 51 years old and Elizabeth is 37.

“It has been a small celebration with a handful of family and friends. It was a lovely, joy-filled outdoor wedding,” a source told People magazine.

The couple also decided to have a child: Laurie, who was born less than a year ago.