Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead: The turbulent history of their romance

Lyou actors Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead, who met six years ago on the set of the FX series, they married at his Topanga Canyon Los Angeles home over the weekend, Page Six confirmed.

Winstead and McGregor, who starred in “Fargo,” they were married to their respective partners when they met on set in 2016, and a year later they circulated photos of both kissing in a London cafe that seemed to indicate that they were romantically involved.

According to NBC News, Winstead had already filed for divorce at the time, with McGregor filing in January 2018 citing “irreconcilable differences.”

But the path of this couple was not easy, because a month later Winstead apparently broke up with McGregor after being labeled as a “home wrecker”.

But in April of that year Winstead and McGregor were spotted together on the set of Gemini Man, dispelling any rumors that they had split.

A few months later, McGregor’s daughter, Clara, criticized Winstead via Instagram and I called it “a piece of garbage”.

“The most beautiful and talented woman in the world?” she writes in a comment below a photo of the actress posted on a fan account. “Oh man, y’all are delusional. The girl is a piece of trash x,” the young woman wrote.

In August of that year, Clara withdrew her negative comment, telling The Times that it was not her best moment.

“I was angry and upset,” she admits. “She had a lot to prepare for and a lot to deal with, not to make excuses or anything, but yeah, it wasn’t my best time.”

In 2019, McGregor told Men’s Journal that he feels “happier” in an interview when a reporter says he looks “lighter.”

By early 2020, Winstead and McGregor’s relationship was going strong, with the actress gushing about how “happy” she was in an interview with Glamor UK.

“Accepting that change is a good thing and that it’s okay not knowing where that change will take you” was a “huge turning point.”

Last year, the actor couple welcomed their son Laurie. McGregor has four children between the ages of 26 and 11 from his previous marriage. And finally last Saturday after six years together, they said yes, I do!