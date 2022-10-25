Entertainment

Ewan McGregor confirms what we suspected about his tense divorce

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 1 2 minutes read

Despite welcoming a son with new wife Mary Elizabeth Winstead in June 2021, it’s been a rocky road for Ewan McGregor towards building your new family. After the actor officially filed for divorce from Mavrakis in November 2017, he was quoted by The Sun as saying, “It’s disappointing and upsetting, but my main concern is that our four children are okay.”

The drama did not stop there. According to reports, Mavrakis suspected that McGregor harbored feelings for Winstead, his co-star on the set of “Fargo” 2017, before filing for divorce, but the actor assured him that he would not go any further.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 1 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Jessica Hausner begins filming Club Zero with Mia Wasikowska and Sidse Babett Knudsen

4 mins ago

Kylie Jenner launches her Kylie Cosmetics Beauty Advent Calendar!

6 mins ago

Emmy Rossum and Tom Holland in roles of mother and son baffle fans by age difference

15 mins ago

Selena Gomez teases the release of her next track “My Mind & Me”!

17 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button