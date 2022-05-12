Ewan McGregor debuts wedding ring after Mary Elizabeth Winstead’s wedding

ads

Ewan McGregor showed off his wedding ring for the first time since marrying Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

The actor, 51, was photographed sporting a silver band on his left ring finger at the “Obi-Wan Kenobi” press event in London on Thursday.

McGregor, who was dressed casually in a blue button-up shirt over a white T-shirt and navy blue pants, posed for photos with co-stars Deborah Chow, Hayden Christensen and Moses Ingram.

He also took some photos alongside a pair of “Star Wars” Stormtroopers.

McGregor and Winstead, 37, married in an intimate ceremony at their home in the Topanga Canyon area of ​​Los Angeles in late April, surrounded by their closest friends.

“It was charming and light-hearted,” a source told People at the time. “The menu was farm to table. They are an adorable couple. They are quite inconspicuous and like their life in the canyon. They often walk and go to the beach.”

The actor was joined by co-stars Deborah Chow, Hayden Christensen and Moses Ingram. Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Page Six broke the news that McGregor and Winstead were getting married that weekend, with an insider saying, “They’re more in love than ever.”

While they have been extremely private about their relationship in the past, engagement rumors surfaced in March when Winstead was spotted wearing a sparkling diamond ring on her left hand while walking the red carpet at the Producers Guild Awards.

McGregor posed for some fun photos with some Stormtroopers. Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

She and McGregor met while filming the FX series “Fargo” in 2016, though they were both married at the time.

The following year, Winstead filed for divorce from Riley Stearns after seven years of marriage.

They married in April in an intimate wedding ceremony. AFP via Getty Images

That same year, McGregor filed for divorce from Eve Mavrakis, with whom he shares four children: Clara, 26, Esther, 20, Jamyan, 20, and Anouk, 11, after he and Winstead were seen kissing in London.

Three years later, McGregor and Winstead welcomed their first child together, a boy named Laurie, in June 2021.

