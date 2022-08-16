Ewan McGregor Is Not Looking To Join The Marvel Cinematic Universe

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) in the Obi-Wan Kenobi miniseries (2022). Image: Listal.com

It is sooner or later in the world of PAPER HEROES. According to ComicBook (https://comicbook.com/marvel/news/ewan-mcgregor-mcu-franchise-possibilities-fan-expo-boston/), Ewan McGregor was questioned about any interest in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) from Marvel Studios during a panel at Fan Expo Boston: “I don’t know. I don’t know if I want to do that. Because I love doing all kinds of work. It is true. I love directing. I would like to be in the theater again. I definitely want to do this again, you know, I’m in this Star Wars world. I feel like I don’t need another… I’m not looking for that anyway. I feel like I shouldn’t say I wouldn’t do it because two years from now you’ll be like, ‘You said you’d never do this! But I’m not particularly looking for it.”

In his filmography, the Scottish actor has participated in major franchises. He played Obi-Wan Kenobi in the films Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, 1999), Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones (Star Wars: Episode II – The Attack of the Clones, 2002) and Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, 2005), repeating in the miniseries Obi-Wan Kenobi (2022), located ten years later from Revenge of the Sith, for the Disney+ streaming service.

He appeared as crime boss Roman Sionis/Black Mask in the film Birds of Prey (Birds of Prey, 2020), set in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), starring Margot Robbie as Harleen Quinzel/Harley Quinn, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Helena Bertinelli/The Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Dinah Lance/Black Canary, Rosie Pérez as Renée Montoya, Chris Messina as Victor Zsasz, Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain, and Ali Wong as Ellen Yee.

McGregor also spoke about his experience with Obi-Wan Kenobi: “That’s the beautiful thing about how passionate we are about Disney, Lucasfilm, all of us who are involved from the beginning is that we try very hard not to let anything bad just protect your experience from see it for the first time. I think it’s really cool that Disney and Lucasfilm care so much about the fan experience. They really want you to have a 100% experience the first time you see it, and if you’ve read that, and that got leaked, and this got out, it’s kind of embarrassing, right? It’s like looking at your Christmas presents before Christmas Day.”

Roman Sionis/Black Mask (Ewan McGregor) in a promotional poster for Birds of Prey (2020). Image: Listal.com

A presentation behind the scenes of Obi-Wan Kenobi (2022) in Spanish subtitles on Disney +.

Roman Sionis/Black Mask (Ewan McGregor) in a presentation behind the scenes of Birds of Prey (2020).

