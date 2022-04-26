Ewan McGregor marries Mary Elizabeth Winstead in intimate ceremony

Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead have made it official!

More than four years after they were first romantically linked, the partner got married over the weekenda source told PEOPLE. McGregor and Winstead share their son Laurie, who they welcomed in June 2021.

“It was a small wedding for family and close friends. They had an outdoor ceremony. She was charming and cheerful. The menu was farm to table. They are an adorable couple. They are quite inconspicuous and like their life in the canyon. They often walk and go to the beach.” the source told the outlet.

Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead: How did they meet?

McGregor, 51, and Winstead, 37, met on the set of their television series Fargo in late 2016. In May 2017, Winstead split from husband Riley Stearns. after seven years of marriage.

In October 2017, McGregor and Winstead were seen kissing in a London restaurant.sparking rumors that the Scottish actor had split from Mavrakis after nearly 22 years of marriage.

the star of starwars filed for divorce from Eve Mavrakis in January 2018 after 22 years of marriage. In November 2019, McGregor asked a judge to declare him and Mavrakis single before finalizing their divorce. In the summer of 2020, McGregor and Mavrakis settled their divorce.

Although the couple had not publicly announced an engagement, A diamond ring was seen on Winstead’s ring finger when the couple attended the Producers Guild Awards in Los Angeles in March.

Winstead spoke with Glamor UK in 2020 about starting over after his first marriage ended. “I was really starting over as an adult for the first time in my life. For me, that was a big turning point, agreeing to change, accepting that change is a good thing and that it’s okay not to know where that change will take you.” said the actress Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.

McGregor, who shares daughters Clara, Jamyan, Esther and Anouk with Mavrakis, welcomed son Laurie last June with Winstead. The baby is the first child of the actress.

Both McGregor and Winstead will appear in upcoming Disney+ series set in the universe of starwars. McGregor will reprise his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi, while Winstead will appear alongside Rosario Dawson in Ahsoka.