Entertainment

Ewan McGregor spoke for the first time about his divorce and the damage it caused his family

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 1 2 minutes read

Jealous to the extreme of his private life, Ewan McGregor he saw your privacy violated in 2017, after the appearance of some images of him kissing Mary Elizabeth Winsteadactress with whom he co-starred “fargo”, which gave way to a scandalous divorce in the public eye. Today, five years later, the British actor broke his silence and apologized for the damage he caused to his family.

A divorce in a family is a bomb that explodes in everyone’s lifein the lives of my children,” he said.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 1 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Netflix: Echoes is a thriller about twins who get entangled in their own trap

5 mins ago

Drake and Taylor Swift allegedly recorded a diss-track for Kanye West

6 mins ago

The premiere of Dune 2 is advanced

16 mins ago

Shakira confident ‘justice will prevail’ in her tax evasion case

17 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button