Entertainment

Ewan McGregor spoke for the first time about his divorce and the damage it caused his family

Photo of James James6 hours ago
0 35 2 minutes read

Jealous to the extreme of his private life, Ewan McGregor he saw your privacy violated in 2017, after the appearance of some images of him kissing Mary Elizabeth Winsteadactress with whom he co-starred “fargo”, which gave way to a scandalous divorce in the public eye. Today, five years later, the British actor broke his silence and apologized for the damage he caused to his family.

A divorce in a family is a bomb that explodes in everyone’s lifein the lives of my children,” he said.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James6 hours ago
0 35 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Zac Efron clarified what happened to his face

2 mins ago

Kourtney Kardashian snubs two of her kids in rare outing with sisters Kim, Khloe, Kylie and Kendall

4 mins ago

“The Crown”, the Netflix series that immortalized his reign and showed it to the world

45 mins ago

“My body still feels like it was my fault”

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button