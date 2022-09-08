Ewan McGregor spoke for the first time about his divorce and the damage it caused his family

Jealous to the extreme of his private life, Ewan McGregor he saw your privacy violated in 2017, after the appearance of some images of him kissing Mary Elizabeth Winsteadactress with whom he co-starred “fargo”, which gave way to a scandalous divorce in the public eye. Today, five years later, the British actor broke his silence and apologized for the damage he caused to his family.

“A divorce in a family is a bomb that explodes in everyone’s lifein the lives of my children,” he said.

Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead would have married in April this year, just to celebrate their son Laurie’s first birthday

After 22 years with Eve Mavrakis and four children together: Clara, Esther, Jamiyan and Anoukthe interpreter left the family home as soon as the news broke and moved with his partner, with whom would have married in April of this yearjust as his son Laurie celebrated his first birthday.

“The healing of everything that happened is ongoing,” added the actor who was able to meet again with Clara, Esther, Jamiyan and Anouk after years of estrangement.

Clara, the actor’s eldest daughter, initially disapproved of her father’s actions, calling Winstead “garbage.”

In fact, your oldest daughterwhich initially disapproved of his father’s actions and described Winstead as “garbage”, publicly apologized to the couple and today she is close to both and to her little brother.

For Ewan McGregor divorce was not easy and it was extremely costly to him from the monetary and mental side. With a final agreement that forces him to pay his ex $14,934 per month in child support Y $35,868 for spousal supportthe actor had to leave to the mother of his children his house valued at six million dollars, a bank account with $500,000 USD and five of his cars of the 35 cars they shared.

Eve Mavrakis and the actor shared 22 years of love and had four children together: Clara, Esther, Jamiyan and Anouk.

Although the British never looked back and he was always convinced that his true love was Mary Elizabeth Winsteadapologized to Eve, Clara, Esther, Jamiyan and Anouk for the damage caused by their careless actions.

today between McGregor and Mavrakis raw lovekeeping a cordial relationship for the well-being of their children and in honor of all the years they shared together loving and respecting each other.

