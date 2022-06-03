Ewan McGregor to Marry ‘Fargo’ Co-Star Mary Elizabeth Winstead

The popular actor starwarsEwan McGregor, 51, will marry this week with the co-star of FargoMary Elizabeth Winstead, 37 years old. The couple met on the set of the series Fargo of FX in 2016 and since then their paths in life have gone hand in hand.

the digital portal Page Six It has been reported unexpectedly that the interpreters Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead will marry this Friday in Los Angeles to put the finishing touch to a relationship that began six years ago.



Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead in ‘Fargo’ fx

According to the information published Page Six, the couple is more in love than ever and the birth of their first child together has strengthened that bond. McGregor shares four children from his former relationship with Eve Mavraki: Clara, 26, Esther, 20, Jamyan, 20, and Anouk, 11.





The love story between McGregor and Winstead began during the filming of the series Fargo on FX in 2016. At the time, the actress was married to Riley Stearns and the actor from Trainspotting he was married to Eve Mavrakis. However, after the release of Fargo In 2017, Winstead and her husband announced that they were divorcing and McGregor was divorcing Mavrakis after two decades of relationship.



A few months later, in October 2017, photos of Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead kissing in London confirmed their relationship. In 2019, the couple bought a house in Los Angeles.





The wedding is the finishing touch to their relationship

The truth is that the couple lives an extraordinary moment on a personal level and they do so in each public appearance. Last September, McGregor won the Emmy Award for Lead Actor in a Series for his role in Halston. In his speech, the actor talked about his love for Winstead and his children. “Mary, I love you so much. I’m going to take this home and show it to our new boy, Laurie,” McGregor said as he accepted the award.