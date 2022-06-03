Ewan McGregor to marry Mary Elizabeth Winstead this week in Los Angeles

What was initially a drama for Ewan McGregor’s family is now cause for celebration. The protagonist of S.Tar Wars marries his co-star in Fargo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead. The couple met on the set while the actor was still married to Eve Macrakis, mother of his four daughters, with whom he had been married for 22 years. Although the break was made public in October 2017 after the publication of some photographs in which McGregor appeared kissing the actress, it was said that the marriage had been separated since May.

Ewan McGregor marries Mary Elizabeth Winstead, the mother of his fifth child

Their separation caused a great stir and the clear positioning of their daughters. Clara, the eldest daughter of the couple who was then 21 years old, was clearly on her mother’s side and referred to her as “the most loving, strongest and most intelligent woman I know. My rockwhile the second, Esther, aged 16, wrote a moving song about her parents’ divorce that reflected her mood.

After the time, the waters have returned to their course, and the Scottish interpreter is willing to go through the altar. McGregor, 51, will marry Winstead, 37, on Friday in Los Angeles., as announced exclusively by Page Six. A source noted: “They are more in love than ever, and having their first child together last year only strengthened their bond.” Only a month after the premiere of the third season Fargo In April 2017, Winstead and her husband of seven years, Riley Stearns, announced that they were divorcing. Months later, in October 2017, McGregor and Winstead They were caught kissing on the streets of London. Later it was reported that the star of Trainspotting he had filed for divorce from his wife, Eve Mavrakis, citing “irreconcilable differences”.

Ewam McGregor with his eldest daughter, Clara, born from his first marriage to Eve Mavrakis

McGregor and Winstead began their new life in a house they purchased in the Topanga Canyon area of ​​Los Angeles. the actor of doctor sleep shares four children with Mavrakis: Clara, 26, Esther, 20, Jamyan, 20 and Anouk, 11. In June 2020, McGregor and Winstead welcomed their first child, Laurie. Although at first the actor’s daughters did not accept that his father had rebuilt his life, with the arrival of his little brother they buried the hatchet and are delighted with the arrival of the new member of the family.

Esther, daughter of Ewan McGregor and his first wife, Eve Macrakis

Last September, McGregor won an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series for his role in Halston. In his acceptance speech, the star, who will play Obi-Wan Kenobi again in the new Disney series, wanted to dedicate the award to Winstead and her five children. “Mary, I love you very much. I’ll take this home and show it to you to our new boy, Laurie“, said. “And to my beautiful girls, who I know are watching, Clara, Esther, Jamyan and AnoukHello to you too. Thank you all so much!” The couple recently attended the Producers Guild Awards in March, where they could be seen the diamond ring that the actress wore on the ring finger of his left hand.