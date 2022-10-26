Entertainment

Ewan McGregor will marry Mary Elizabeth Winstead

Ewan McGregor is set to marry his Fargo co-star, actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead, this week, multiple media outlets have reported. Page Six.

The actor, 51, will marry his girlfriend, 37, this Friday in Los Angeles after having a relationship for several years; they met in late 2016 when they played a couple on the show.

“They are more in love than ever, and having their first child together last year strengthened their bond,” an anonymous source said.

Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead act together in "Fargo".
Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead act together in “Fargo.”(Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

Just a month after Fargo’s third season premiered, in April 2017, Winstead and her husband of seven years, Riley Stearns, announced they were divorcing.

Then, in October 2017, McGregor and Winstead were spotted romantically in London.

It was later reported that the Trainspotting star had split from his wife of more than two decades, Eve Mavrakis, earlier that year.

McGregor bought a house with Winstead in the Topanga Canyon area of ​​Los Angeles in 2019 and finalized his divorce from his former partner in August 2020. The actor shares four children with Mavrakis: Clara, 26; Esther, 20; Jamyan, 20, and Anouk, 11.

In June 2020, McGregor and Winstead welcomed their first child, Laurie.

