Ewan McGregor’s children are his ‘everything’, that’s why he keeps his life private

Ewan McGregor is one of the most beloved stars in pop culture. Better known as Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Star Wars franchise, has been active in Hollywood for over 30 years. The Scottish-born actor has appeared in movies like Trainspotting, Big Fish, Angels and Demons, Christopher RobinY doctor sleep.

Adept at acting in everything from musicals to horror movies, McGregor is versatile, charming and talented. While his work in Hollywood is high-profile, the actor likes to keep things low-key when it comes to his family. In an April 2021 interview, Ewan McGregor discussed his deep love for his children and admitted that they are “everything” to him.

What did Ewan McGregor say about his children being his ‘everything’?

In April 2021, McGregor sat down with The Hollywood Reporter to discuss his time in show business. “I’d say I managed to get the career I wanted in the first place,” he said. “I’ve been involved in big, dumb things; but also many important things; and some silly little things; and big and important things.” He also chatted with the publication about his family.

McGregor married production designer Eve Mavrakis in 1995. Before long, the two started a family and welcomed four daughters. In 2017, McGregor and Mavrakis parted ways. Less than a year later, he embarked on a relationship with his Fargo co-star, Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

“They are my everything,” McGregor said of his sons, noting that raising daughters is “an impossible thing to sum up and I wouldn’t even want to try…it’s too big.” He continued: “I am private because I believe in privacy. I give a lot of my life on screen. And that is my great privilege. But the rest of my life, I just don’t care if people know about it.”

Clara McGregor is pursuing a career in the entertainment industry.

(LR): Actor Ewan McGregor and his daughter Clara Mathilde McGregor attend The Cinema Society with Ketel One and Robb Report present a screening of Sony Pictures Classics’ “Miles Ahead” after-party at The Blond at 11 Howard Hotel on June 23 March 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)

At least one of McGregor’s daughters chooses to follow her father into a career in entertainment. Clara McGregor, the eldest daughter of McGregor and Mavrakis, has worked as a model, but she admitted that acting really has her heart. In a 2016 interview with W Magazine, the young McGregor revealed that her parents support her in her chosen career. “Yes, they are always very realistic with me about the struggles that come with being in the public eye,” she said. “They are very supportive, but they have also warned me.”

Ewan McGregor called his daughter “great” and noted that he supports her “100 percent.” He is even open to working with her on projects, like a screenplay she wrote about a young woman dealing with her addiction and how it affects her relationship with her father.

Ewan McGregor recently married Mary Elizabeth Winstead

After McGregor and Mavrakis’ divorce was announced, McGregor went public with his relationship with Winstead. In June 2021, the two welcomed a son named Laurie McGregor. Although there was some fuss in the press about when they got together, McGregor and Winstead have remained strong since 2017, appearing together at award shows and even in projects like Birds of prey.

In May 2022, McGregor and Winstead married. According to People magazine, the ceremony was small and intended for family and close friends. It featured a farm-to-table menu and a charming outdoor setting. This sounds like the perfect private celebration for McGregor, who has long prioritized her relationships with his family members.

