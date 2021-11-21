ex-composer asks to “destroy” illegal copies of the game’s music – Nerd4.life

As you can see above, Marty O’Donnell – former composer of Halo and Destiny – posted a video in which he asks to “destroy” illegal copies Destiny music component. Because? This is a legal obligation resulting from his defeat in court against Bungie.

We recall in fact that, in 2014, O’Donnel was licensed from Bungie and he was ordered to return all assets related to his work on Destiny, including Music of the Spheres, the “music prequel” created with Paul McCartney. O’Donnel was also forced to renounce his Bungie shares, but he got them back in 2015 at the court’s judgment.

The composer, despite not having the legal right, uploaded music drafts online and variants of his Destiny-themed works, including an album called Sketches for MotS. Bungie took him to court and won, forcing him to pay a $ 100,000 fine. Furthermore, the court forced him to make a video in which the man must explain that he had no right to share such material and that anyone in possession of it should delete it and not share it with anyone.

What do you think of the whole situation? We also remind you that Destiny 2 wants to become a movie, a TV show and more: Bungie is hiring.