ex-employee accuses the company of sexual discrimination – Nerd4.life

Also Sony ends up among the companies accused of sex discrimination, in this case based on a legal deed filed by Emma Majo, ex-employee of the company in the PlayStation division as the IT Security Analyst in which it claims that the company discriminates against female employees.

According to the indictment, Sony violates the rules on fairness of pay established by the Equal Pay Act of the United States: “Sony discriminates against female employees, including those who are female and those who identify as female, with respect to compensation and promotions, subjecting them to a male-dominated work culture “, reads the document drawn up by Majo and his lawyers.

According to the testimony of the ex-employee Sony, her manager regularly ignored her by answering only men and she found herself repeatedly outdated for no reason for promotions, up to the episode of the dismissal.

Jim Ryan, head of Sony Interactive Entertainment, recently took sides against Activision Blizzard in cases of harassment and discrimination

According to reports from Majo, as a PlayStation employee he had signed a official complaint describing the situation and the discrimination he witnessed and shortly after this incident he received the letter of dismissal.

According to the former employee, Sony’s notification reported that the dismissal it was related to the closure of an internal department of the company, but the matter would not hold up because, according to what Majo reported, this was not even part of that department. The idea, at this point, would therefore be to expand the lawsuit until it becomes a class action against Sony, in the event that others join her testimony on discrimination within the company, considering that, according to the accuser , her status on PlayStation was also shared by other women.

For the moment, there are no statements about it from Sony or PlayStation. Just in recent days, the head of Sony Interactive Entertainment, Jim Ryan, had expressed his dissent against Activision Blizzard, on the lack of concrete answers to the accusations of discrimination and abuse that emerged within the publisher. Complaints then also supported by Phil Spencer of Microsoft and Nintendo.