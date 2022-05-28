ex-England international sees Cristiano Ronaldo sign for PSG — Foot11.com

In an interview for Sportskeeda, Paul Merson, former glory of the Gunners, declared that the best possible destination for Cristiano Ronaldo was… PSG. More

Ligue 1, too easy for Cristiano Ronaldo?

It would be both a dream for some and a nightmare for others. Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi reunited in the same shirt. While the Portuguese star’s name has been associated with Paris Saint-Germain on numerous occasions in recent years, it could finally happen. In any case, that’s what hopes Paul Merson, the man with 327 games in the colors of Arsenal.

Indeed, according to the former England international, there is little chance that Erik ten Hag will find his account with Cristiano Ronaldo. In fact, the idea of ​​a departure cannot be ruled out. And still according to Merson, the ideal destination for CR7 would indeed be Paris Saint-Germain. ” Ligue 1 is an easy league, and Ronaldo can focus on the Champions League at PSG “, even assures the ex-English player in an interview for sportskeeda.

Replacing Mbappé, a complex objective?

Paul Merson does not see Cristiano Ronaldo going a year without playing the Champions League. And like many fans of the Portuguese star, it would be unthinkable to follow an edition of the most prestigious of European competitions without its star player. This is where PSG comes in. In case of replacement of Kylian Mbappé, the Madrid legend would be an asset for the leaders who have only one objective in mind. And it is rather clear: to win the Champions League.

Cristiano Ronaldo in the colors of Manchester United (IconSport)

“ This may be Cristiano Ronaldo’s last year in the Premier League. He will want to play in the Champions League, he has played there all his career. I’d be surprised if Erik ten Hag wanted him there to be honest. PSG could choose him and make him their short-term replacement for Kylian Mbappe. Paris only wants one thing, the Champions League. Ronaldo is a recognized asset in this competition, he has scored goals, he sells shirts, he has done everything. […] With Lionel Messi already at the club, we could well see two of the greatest players of all time playing for the same team.. » Paul Merson for sportskeeda.

So, soon Ronaldo and Messi in the same jersey? After more than a decade of pulling each other up thanks to their rivalry?