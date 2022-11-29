ex-footballer reportedly cried on Shakira’s shoulder after custody deal

Where there was love, today there is only controversy and Gerard Pique and Shakira are the clear example. The couple who had been together for 12 years now only have contact for issues related to their children.

A few weeks ago it was announced that the Colombian singer had obtained custody of Sasha and Milan, with whom she could easily move to Miami. However, during this last meeting an unusual event would have occurred between the former player and the Barranquillera.

A Spanish media has pointed out that Gerard Pique allegedly cried on Shakira’s shoulder, but how did it happen? What do we know? Here we tell you.

Shakira and Gerard Pique’s custody agreement

After months of a long legal battle, Shakira has won custody of her two children, after Gerard Piqué reportedly agreed to give it to her at the suggestion of his girlfriend, Clara Chía Martí. As in any agreement, both parties must benefit from it and that is exactly what happened between them.

The singer will stay with Sasha and Milan and they will be able to live in Miami, while Gerard Pique will be able to visit them and will have 10 days of each month to see them, as well as school and Christmas holidays.

Here’s how it would benefit Clara Chía if Shakira stayed with the kids

The constant harassment of Clara Chía Martí by the press is a situation that has exhausted her and if Shakira left the country with her children, she would no longer have to deal with the insistent media who expect some public interaction. This same reason is said to have been the one that led her to suggest that Pique cede custody of the children to his ex-husband.

Likewise, the former footballer and the 23-year-old student are said to be planning to move to another place to be away from all the controversy.

Gerard Pique reportedly cried on Shakira’s shoulder after custody deal

According to sources who spoke to the Spanish outlet ‘Look’, during the decisive meeting on the custody of Sasha and Milan, there were more than words, as they claim that Gerard Pique was tired of the situation and has cried on Shakira’s shoulder.

The conversation was tense and the position of the Colombian and her lawyers “was like talking to a wall, they were not going to give in”. The hours passed, nothing was progressing and the former footballer went out to take the air on the terrace, but when he came back inside the house, he was thinking.

“Look” details that Pique allegedly went to the kitchen with Shakira and “at that moment he collapsed”. The Spaniard couldn’t take the pressure and started crying ‘alone, with the mother of his children and who would have been his wife for 12 years’.

After a few minutes, they would have returned with the lawyers and would have finally agreed on what the custody of the minors would be.

So far, none of them have come out to deny this situation. And you, what do you think of the alleged last meeting between Shakira and Gerard Pique?