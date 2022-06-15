Ex-husband of Britney Spears accused of harassment after sneaking into the artist’s wedding with Sam Asghari

California — A man who was briefly married to Britney Spears and showed up uninvited at the pop star’s wedding to her boyfriend of years, Sam Asghariwas charged Monday with felony stalking.

Jason Alexander40, pleaded not guilty in a Ventura County court to the charge, as well as to charges for the misdemeanor criminal trespassing, vandalism, and assault.

The three misdemeanor charges stemmed directly from Alexander’s attempt to break into the wedding while doing an Instagram Live broadcast. Harassment charge involved repeated incidents over timeSpears’ attorney said Mathew Rosenghart.

“He is going to, I hope and support, be vigorously prosecuted,” Rosengart said outside the hearing. “It is a very serious matter. This was much more than ‘breaking into the wedding’. It was an intrusion.”

A judge has issued a restraining order requiring Alexander, who appeared in court via video from prison, to stay within 100 yards of Spears for three years. The judge set her bail at $100,000 and scheduled a hearing for Wednesday.

An email was sent to Alexander’s public defender, matthew terryto know your comments, without receiving a response at the moment.

Alexander was Spears’s first husband. They were married for less than three days in 2004 before the union was annulled.

Spears, 40, and Asghari, 28, were married Thursday at their home in Thousand Oaks, California, with several dozen guests, including Selena Gomez, drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton Y Madonna.

Alexander’s Instagram live feed showed a mostly empty but decorated room as he told Spears’ security team that he was invited.

Officers responded to a trespassing call and took him into custody. was arrested when they learned he had a warrant out for his arrest in another countythe Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said.

Spears was married from 2004 to 2007 with kevin federline, with whom he had two children aged 14 and 15. She met Asghari in 2016 on the set of her song “Slumber Party” video.