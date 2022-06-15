Ex-husband of Britney Spears is accused of harassment for interrupting the singer’s wedding

Los Angeles, USA

The man who was briefly married to Britney Spears and who showed up uninvited to the wedding of the pop star with her boyfriend Sam Asghari He was charged Monday with stalking.

Jason Alexander, 40, pleaded not guilty to the charge in Ventura County court, along with misdemeanor charges of trespassing, vandalism and assault.

The three misdemeanor charges stemmed directly from Alexander’s attempt to enter the wedding, who streamed live on Instagram. The stalking charge involved repeated incidents over time, Spears’ attorney, Mathew Rosengart, said.

“I hope, and I pledged my support, that he is going to be prosecuted very vigorously,” Rosengart said outside the hearing. “It is a very serious matter. This was more than just a ‘wedding accident’ quote. This was an intrusion.

A judge issued a restraining order which required that Alexander, who appeared in court via videoconference from jail, be kept at least Spears 100 meters for three years. The judge set his bail at $100,000 and scheduled a hearing for Wednesday on the matter.

An email seeking comment from his public defender Matthew Terry was not immediately returned.

Alexander was Spears’s first husband. The two were married for less than three days in 2004 before the annulment.

Spears, 40, and Asghari, 28, they got married on thursday at her home in Thousand Oaks, California, in front of several dozen guests, including Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton and Madonna.

Alexander, who was a childhood friend of Spears, was livestreaming on Instagram when he approached the house. He appeared in a mostly empty but decorated room, and he told security that Spears had invited him.

Deputies responding to a search call took him into custody, and he was arrested when they learned he had a warrant out for his arrest in another county, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said.

Spears was previously married from 2004 to 2007 to Kevin Federline, with whom she shares two children, ages 14 and 15.

He met Asghari in 2016 on the set of the video for his song “Slumber Party.”

Their wedding came nine months after Spears and Asghari got engaged, and almost seven months after Spears got her freedom from judicial guardianship who controlled his life and their affairs for more than 12 years.

Spears posted about the nuptials on her Instagram and Twitter accounts the next day.

“Wow!!! Holy holy shit!!! WE DID IT!!! WE GOT MARRIED!!! Gggggeeeeezzzzz!!! It was the most spectacular day!!!” Spears said in the posts along with a photo of her and Asghari from the wedding, “The ceremony was a dream and the party even better!!!”