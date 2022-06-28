Ex-husband of Britney Spears will remain in jail and go to trial after breaking into her wedding

B.It will be quite expensive for the ex of Britney SpearsJason Allen Alexander crashing her wedding.

What crimes are you accused of?



On Monday, a California judge found that there is insufficient evidence against Alexander, who was briefly married to the “Princess of pop” and that he showed up uninvited at her wedding, to go on trial for a felony stalking.

After a two-hour preliminary hearing, Ventura County Judge David Worley ruled that Alexander, 40, must answer for the charges, along with misdemeanor charges. breaking and entering, vandalism and assault, as court records show.

Jason Alexander remains in jail

An attorney for Alexander entered not guilty pleas to all charges, who did not attend and remains jailed.

Alexander showed up uninvited at the house before the ceremony

Spears married her boyfriend of more than six years, Sam Asghari, at his home in Thousand Oaks, California, on June 9, in front of several dozen guests, including Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton and Madonna.

Alexander, a childhood friend of Spears’s to whom she was married for a few hours in 2004, showed up uninvited at the house before the ceremony, live streaming his raid on Instagram.

He also wanted to enter the property days before the wedding

Richard Eubler, a Spears security guard since fired, testified at Monday’s hearing that Alexander entered her home and climbed up to Spears’ locked bedroom door while she was inside, according to multiple media reports.

Eubler said that Alexander had also attempted to enter the property in the days leading up to the wedding.

Alexander’s attorney, Sandra Bisignani, argued that there was no evidence that he had the intent to harm Spears.