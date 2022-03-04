Ex-husband of Paulina Rubio denies going after the custody of her son

Nicolás Vallejo-Nájera clarified an alleged dispute with ‘The Golden Girl’ By: Emilia Zuniga SEA. 02. 2022

Nicolás Vallejo-Nájera, better known publicly as ‘Colate’, clarified some details regarding the information that transcended, previously, about what he sought to obtain the custody of his son Andrea Nicolás, fruit of his marriage with Pauline Rubio.

It was the afternoon of this Wednesday, March 2, that, in an interview with People in spanish, businessman denied that this was true as commented on some digital media and television shows.

“I want to clarify that I have never asked for custody of the child (…) Regardless of what I consider to be the best for the child, I have never tried to have her nor have I had custody of the child, “he said.

And it is that, according to the information that is circulating, the Spanish businessman would have requested, last Friday, February 18, full custody of his son to a family court in the City of Miami, because, presumably, the interpreter of ‘All my love’ He would not have given him the best care, as well as the fact that the little boy did not attend school as he should.

However, ‘Colate’ stated that his intention is for his son to be close to both him and Rubio, regardless of the behavior or actions of the former Timbiriche.

“(…) so that my son has his father and his mother close, regardless of his mother’s behavior, whoever she is, and the things she does, but she is his mother, and I respect that enormously”, sentenced.

After five years of marriage and a son together, the businessman confirmed his separation from Paulina Rubio in 2012. Since then, some public disputes have arisen between the two; however, this new statement by Vallejo-Nájera reveals that his intention is to seek the well-being of his eldest son.