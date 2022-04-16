Sports

Ex-legendary coach of Club América is running for Chivas

Thursday, April 14, 2022

This morning the dismissal of the person who had been in command of the Chivas in this tournament, Marcelo Michel Leanoa Technical Director who, despite being highly criticized, continues to have the greatest rival of the America club to the same standards, since rojiblancos They have not been among the best places in the city for years. MX Leaguestruggling just to access the Repechage. Even now that it is one of the worst tournaments in bluecreamcontinue with more points than those of the Herd.

One of the trainers who raised his hand to get to save Guadalajara It was Mario Carrillohelmsman who through his interventions in ESPNand hand in hand with some of his teammates, seems to be being promoted to return to the bench and direct, previously to America, the Mexican teamand today at Chivas. Carrillo assures that he could qualify right now those of green valley to Reclassification.

Mario Carrillo’s time at Club América

It was during 2005 that Mario Carrillo he made the players play at an enormous level bluecreamreaching the championship of Mexican First Division, and the Champion of Champions. that set of Coapa went down in history, but later he had to leave because he was eliminated by a landslide against tigers. Later she was with the same Felines, Puebla, and Pumasbut left through the back door, apparently banned from the MX League.

