Ex-minister Guidi’s outburst live ▷ “On health they have done cooked and raw”

Until two years ago the health care in Italy it was considered one of those sectors from which to draw from an economic point of view by reducing resources and allocating them to more urgent problems. Thus, for example, the cuts made in the spending review operation were justified to fall within the limits established by theEurope. Today those missing millions weigh on the country’s territorial medicine. The reference to the Covid, which taught a very hard lesson on the value of prompt care. But other health issues have also resulted in episodes of medical malpractice, in part due precisely to a lack of attention of the policy in terms of necessary investments.

The pandemic has made the current one run for cover Government. Draghi, who intends to make ends meet, has launched his first maneuver as Premier by allocating 2 billion more for the National Health Fund for each of the years 2022-2024, another 2 billion for healthcare construction, another 850 billion millions for drugs and vaccines Covid. Certainly only a sop to the economic massacre of the past decade. And also with respect to the methods of conducting the coronavirus emergency.

The former minister pointed the finger at the drift in health matters Antonio Guidi, to the microphones of Francesco Vergovich. A target above all? The current Minister of Health: “Hope first of all managed communication badly. And then he said, repeated, contradicted “. Here is the speech live on A Special Day.